WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair Now Gets How WWE Beckoned To Dad Ric Flair

Ric Flair’s little girl is not so little anymore, which you can see as she steps into the WWE ring as another Flair family icon. Charlotte Flair is the 31-year-old daughter of the WWE superstar legend, and she talks about how there were some lessons regarding her WWE career that she learned from her dad Ric Flair.

Fox News recently interviewed Charlotte about her new book Second Nature, which is a book that invites the readers into her personal life. Charlotte is first to admit that it wasn’t the easiest thing for her to do. She is used to people reading all about the professional Charlotte, but her personal life is something different, although she realizes this does go along with the business she is in.

Now that she’s been with the WWE for quite some time she understands one thing about her father that she didn’t before. Charlotte couldn’t understand why her father just wouldn’t walk away from the WWE once he retired. She wishes that she could have been more understanding of her father when he retired back in 2008.

At that time, her dad was a retired wrestler who just couldn’t walk away from the WWE. At that same time, Charlotte didn’t know what she does today about the effect the WWE has over you. Now that she’s been part of the WWE and knows how that rush feels from the crowd when you are part of the main event, she gets it.

She conveyed to Fox News that this is what her dad did for his entire life, so she knows why he couldn’t walk away after living through the same audience rush that her father experienced. Back in 2008, she gave her dad a hard time over his refusal to walk away and the father and daughter went their separate ways.

Fox News asked Charlotte how she felt as one of the women who paved the way for women wrestlers and as someone who “redefined women’s wrestling.” Charlotte, who sees herself within the bubble of the WWE, finds it hard to step outside and look in, so the changes weren’t something that hit her every day.

She does find it mind-boggling when she looks at the posters or when she sees the many storylines that the women wrestlers have today. She finds it extraordinary that in just three short years the storylines are numerous for women in the WWE. This goes to show the impact women have made in the ring.

“But the future with the Mae Young Classic, where women all over the world competing in one tournament that’s solely just women, that goes to show that who knows how that’s going to translate eventually on the main roster.”

Charlotte Flair has a story to tell and by telling this story in her book Second Nature it helps with the healing process for the WWE superstar. She also told Fox News what she wants people to take away from her story.