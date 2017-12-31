Mariah Carey: Why She’s Reportedly Unbothered About NYE Performance After Previous Disaster

Mariah Carey is far from looking to make her forthcoming New Year’s Eve performance all about redemption, it has been claimed.

The legendary singer was left mortified last year when she performed at the Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve event, and quite literally everything started going wrong – from the choreography to the backing track, amongst other things.

While it was one of the most humiliating moments in Mariah Carey’s career, it surely left people talking as the 47-year-old became the most talked about celebrity on the first day of 2018, trending on every single social media platform for well over six hours.

This time around, however, Mariah Carey is working hard to make sure that everything goes according to plan, sources tell Hollywood Life.

What should be noted is that the “We Belong Together” singer isn’t looking at her performance to be somewhat of a redemption; she just wants to have a fun time performing some of her biggest hits and gear up to ring in the new year.

With it already being confirmed that Mariah Carey will be hitting the stage this week, fans believe that the ratings for the show will be through the roof, considering what transpired last year.

Viewers will want to see whether or not Mariah can pull it off this time around, and though there seems to be a lot of pressure around Carey to make this her best performance yet, the mother of two is very calm and collected.

Apreś-ski #MerryChristmas ????⛷❤️ A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 28, 2017 at 1:57am PST

Having just recently enjoyed her Christmas holidays out in Aspen, all that Mariah is focused on now is to have a fun time on stage when she performs two of her songs, one of which has already been confirmed to be “Hero.”

Furthermore, unlike last year, Mariah is expected to be singing live — she wants people to know that she still has the vocals to pull off a performance that’s bound to be watched by millions.

Hollywood Life concludes by saying that, aside from making a little joke or a reference to what happened last year during the broadcast, Mariah won’t think about the disastrous performance, nor will she want to talk about it after she’s asked about it for the forthcoming show.