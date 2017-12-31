Ohara Davies No Longer Part Of The Okolie-Chamberlain Undercard Match

After making strong remarks against fellow boxer Tommy Coyle on Twitter, Ohara Davies has been removed by Eddie Hearn from the bill of a major fight night at the 02 Arena this coming February. Davies is supposed to fight in the undercard match of the Okolie-Chamberlain main event match.

The 25-year-old Davies, who holds a 16-1 win-loss card and is looking forward for a world title fight in the coming years, wrote on his Twitter that The Sun is his “favorite” newspaper and will wear its logo on his shorts and will work with Eddie Hearn to promote his fights one day. The Londoner then taunted Coyle saying he would beat him before he could actually give an interview to his “favorite newspaper” and even said “BuyTheSun.” He has since then deleted the tweets.

Just last year, Coyle tweeted that he was offered a free Sun Newspaper at a petrol station and of out of his respect for his Liverpool pals and fans, he would not take one of the newspapers even if they pay him. Coyle has been critical of the paper due to its controversial coverage of the Hillsborough disaster in 1989 in which 96 Liverpool football fans died.

Davies, however, released a follow-up tweet and said his comments were simply born out of his own ignorance and apologized since then.

Despite this move, he was still stripped of his rights to fight in the February bout. In a statement released by Hearn, he called Davies’ comments “unacceptable.”

Hearn added that while he believes that Davies’ comments were made through ignorance, those are still unacceptable and highly offensive to many boxing fans, fighters, and to a city that the boxing community respects.

Here is the last I will speak on the subject to which I sincerly apologise again to those i offended in my ignorance. pic.twitter.com/Vyppm7ZV6y — Ohara Davies (@OharaDavies) December 30, 2017

To add to this, Davies has also been suspended by his management team Sims Sports Management. Charlie Sims confirmed this and said Davies was suspended with immediate effect, citing the boxer’s comments were “terribly ignorant.”

Nathan Stirk / Getty Images

According to reports, the London-born fighter Davies hopes to finally have a shot on a world title this coming 2018, starting with a victory at the O2 Arena, where Rio Olympian Okolie takes on fellow Londoner Chamberlain in the main event. But due to his insensitive remarks, Davies will have to wait even further for his dream world title match.