The life of Robert Pattinson has become an open book since he rose to fame after the success of the Twilight film series. Recently, the 31-year-old actor was linked to Emma Watson and Katy Perry after it was confirmed that he ended his relationship with FKA Twigs a few months ago. Now, reports claim that the former boyfriend of Kristen Stewart is still single despite the insistent dating rumors.

The Robert Pattinson and Emma Watson dating rumors spread like wildfire after In Touch Weekly shared that the two have been constantly communicating lately. An unnamed source told the news outlet that the ex-beau of Kristen Stewart and the 27-year-old British actress have been seeing each other in secret. The same source shared that the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire stars “have a lot of things in common.” Neither of the two personalities has confirmed these claims up to this writing.

The reports saying that Robert Pattinson and Emma Watson could possibly be an item came a few months after the Twilight actor was sighted having a dinner with Katy Perry. The ex-partners of Kristen Stewart and Orlando Bloom were reportedly enjoying each other’s company at the Sunset Towers Hotel in West Hollywood. Speculations have it that Robert might pursue Katy, who has been a good pal to him after his split from FKA Twigs.

However, Katy Perry had repeatedly denied the reports saying she is romantically involved with Robert Pattinson. The “Fireworks” singer even stated that they are more like siblings. “He’s my bud, I’m like his big sister. We just hang out,” the ex-pal of Taylor Swift explained in 2013.

Pattinson's leading role in the Safdie brother's thriller 'Good Time,' marks his first critically acclaimed performance, one that is generating a lot of award season buzz https://t.co/QjXS4mBYX0 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 27, 2017

While some think that the Twilight actor is now ready to be in another relationship, other reports say that Robert Pattinson might prefer to be single so he can focus on his career. In fact, Life & Style previously claimed that the ex-lover of Kristen Stewart “just wants to promote and enjoy stardom” and is currently not ready to get married. The publication added that Robert is willing to do everything to maintain the “stardom steam” after his exemplary performance in the movie Good Times.

“He’s trying to get to a certain level of stardom. R-Pattz feels as though he can learn a lot from K-Stew. And that’s keeping him in LA or on location more than ever.”

There was no role when I first signed up to it, no script or anything: #RobertPattinson on his initial days in the industry https://t.co/TMFSPen6gY — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) December 27, 2017

While these reports could possibly be true, it is important to note that the Cosmopolis actor has yet to confirm or deny these claims. Hence, avid followers of Kristen Stewart’s ex-boyfriend should take these things with a grain of salt until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Robert Pattinson!