‘Star Wars 8’ Possibly Destroyed The Rule Of Two, ‘The Last Jedi’ May Confirm New Force Belief In ‘Episode 9’

There is little doubt that Star Wars: The Last Jedi has changed things up for the beloved sci-fi franchise. The sequel has received mixed reviews for everything from the different characterization of Luke Skywalker to Kylo Ren’s unexpected shirtless scene. However, some believe that Episode VIII’s most lasting impact is how the film obliterated the Rule of Two. But could this mean that there will be a new philosophy that could get introduced in Star Wars 9?

The Rule of Two is undoubtedly one of the major traditions in the Star Wars films. The appearance of two Sith characters was first introduced in Episode IV: A New Hope and fans have kept an eye out for the villains ever since. Interestingly, the philosophy was shattered when Darth Vader sacrificed himself to kill Darth Sidious in Return of the Jedi. Nevertheless, people believe that the Dark Side still has two major players despite the events in Star Wars 8.

In The Last Jedi, Supreme Leader Snoke was killed by his own student Kylo Ren, who then proclaimed that he and Rey should start a new Order without masters. However, Rey didn’t take him up on his offer, which led to the destruction of the iconic Skywalker lightsaber. The Star Wars 8 scene certainly confirmed that the two main players on either side of the Force where the Jedi, Sith, and the Rule of Two no longer exist.

But could this mean that there is a new Rule of Two involving Rey and Kylo Ren? A Reddit post discusses the possibility of balance being brought to the Force through the two. Some believe that Rey is more powerful that Kylo because she represents the Light Side as opposed to Kylo working for the Dark Side. On the other hand, there are fans who think Kylo might be the one who could once again bring balance to the Force in Star Wars 9. It would certainly work out in a similar way his grandfather Anakin Skywalker changed everything in Episode 6.

It is still unclear whether a new Rule of Two will apply in Star Wars 9. In the meantime, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is still screening in theaters worldwide.