Roseanne Barr Explains Retirement Tweets, Says She’s Committed To ‘Roseanne’ Revival

Roseanne Barr has no plans on retiring—at least not from her television career. The Roseanne star went on a political-fueled social media rampage late last week, and at one point posted a confusing tweet in which she threatened to “retire.” Roseanne deleted the post, but according to USA Today, she followed up with a message saying she was retiring from Twitter, not television. That tweet has also been deleted.

“I’m going to step back from Twitter for a while—if you want me, DM me—for EMERGENCY reasons only—I resign from twitter for a while, for those who misunderstood me, I am NOT resigning from TV, just social media 4 a bit. Thanks,” Barr wrote in a now-deleted tweet on Dec. 30.

Roseanne Barr is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, and her social media rampage came in response to tweets from liberals who are opposed to her support of the president. In her initial rant, Barr reportedly told her followers she has refused to be “censored or silence chided or corrected.”

“I retire right now. I’ve had enough. bye!” Barr tweeted to followers before deleting almost her entire Twitter feed.

Roseanne Barr’s Twitter page now only displays a few tweets from late December. Barr wiped away all of her old tweets, but she did keep a retweet from someone threatening to boycott the reboot of her ABC sitcom. Roseanne Barr’s rampage has spawned the #boycottroseanne hashtag.

Todd Williamson / Getty Images

Roseanne Barr’s Twitter page now has a pinned tweet in which she reiterates that she is ready for the world to see the Roseanne revival series, which will premiere on ABC in March. Roseanne also wrote that she hopes the new year will be one which will bring people together.

“I am extremely proud and excited for the world to see ROSEANNE on ABC!” Barr wrote. ” I’m fully committed to its artistic success & I loved working with all of the amazing people that made Season 10 ONE OF THE BEST EVER!! I honestly hope 2018 is a year where people come together. Thank you!”

Earlier this year, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey told reporters the Roseanne reboot will be “very topical,” but she clarified that the show won’t get overly political or even mention Trump by name.

“We’re addressing issues like foreclosure, how difficult it is for people to get health insurance,” Dungey said, according to Indiewire. “We’re talking topics in a bigger, broader way, but not necessarily talking about occupants in the White House.”

Dungey also downplayed Roseanne Barr’s social media use and the impact her Twitter activity will have on the Roseanne revival.

“I try to just worry about the things I can control,” the ABC boss said at the time.

The Roseanne revival comes 20 years after the comedian’s original series ended its successful nine-season run. The show welcomes back Roseanne Barr as well as her original co-stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman, Lecy Goranson, and Sarah Chalke. Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki will also appear in at least one episode of the Roseanne reboot, and many of the recurring guest stars from the original show will also make a return, including James Pickens Jr. and Sandra Bernhard.

Roseanne returns for a 10-episode reboot on ABC starting March 27.