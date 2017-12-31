Selena Gomez Hangs Out With Friends At Beach In Mexico, Poses In Black One-Piece Bathing Suit

Selena Gomez knows how to prepare for the new year by traveling to Mexico and spending quality time with her friends. In a photo posted on Instagram by Raquelle Stevens, Selena is seen in a black one-piece bathing suit with three other young women wearing two-piece bikinis. They were all striking a fun pose in the water while enjoying some beach time.

The photo posted on Instagram was captioned, “Our 6th New Years together! Grateful for so many amazing memories.”

Selena Gomez just changed her hair back to its original dark color after wearing it blonde for over a month. The 25-year-old singer and her pals are enjoying first-class accommodations. According to E! News, they’re staying at a luxury villa that costs $18,000 per night; it has 360-degree views of the sea, an infinity pool and spa, a personal golf cart, and butler service.

A source tells the website that Gomez seemed “very excited” when she landed in Cabo “giggling” with her squad and snapping photos. Plans for the New Year’s celebration include going out to some “fun dinners” and spending New Year’s Eve together.

According to the report, the other ladies brought boyfriends with them to Mexico, but Justin Bieber is nowhere to be seen on this trip so far.

Selena Gomez is saying goodbye to a bittersweet year, Us Weekly writes. In September, the “Wolves” singer revealed that she’d undergone a kidney transplant and that her best friend, Francia Raisa, was the donor. Soon after, Selena and The Weeknd had split after seeing each other for 10 months. She was then in the news for rekindling her romance with Justin Bieber, something her mother is allegedly struggling with. A source told Us that Gomez didn’t bring Bieber to her family’s Thanksgiving gathering because she didn’t think her mother would approve. Apparently, the singer’s mother has “trust issues” regarding Justin and remains unconvinced that Justin is good for her daughter. The insider added that Justin hopes Selena’s family eventually accepts him again and gives him another chance. He understands that it will take time, the source explained.

A source also informed Us in November that it’s not just Selena Gomez’s family who have reservations about her renewed romance with Justin Bieber. Her friends want her to be “cautious.”