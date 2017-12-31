New ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Preview Makes It Sound Like Tom Schwartz Cheated On Katie

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney seem to be doing great in their marriage, but it turns out that might not be the case. On this season of Vanderpump Rules, it has already been talked about that Tom has a bit of a wild side. Now a new preview for Vanderpump Rules makes it look like he might have cheated on his new wife as well. Bravo shared this preview for Season 4 Episode 6.

In this clip, Lala Kent is seen talking to Ariana and Scheana. She explains how she asked if she could come back to work again. Scheana said that she is really good friends with Lala and has been the past six months or so. Scheana then explains to her that Katie Maloney has been making comments about Lala’s boyfriend. She has allegedly been dating an older man who was married. Lala is really upset to hear Katie talking negatively about her boyfriend.

After that, Lala Kent went on to explain that she was given a hard time last year for allegedly being a homewrecker. Katie Maloney just couldn’t be okay with the situation. Lala is really upset to hear that Katie decided to talk about her man once again. Lala thought they had made up, but since that isn’t the case she isn’t going to hold back. It is very obvious that Lala is not someone that you want on your bad side.

This is when it gets crazy. Lala decides to share that Tom Schwartz allegedly made out with her friend. That hasn’t been talked about yet, and if it is true then Katie Maloney is not going to be happy. She knows that Schwartz has been out drinking without her, but if she knows he was making out with someone, that hasn’t been revealed just yet. She even says that this is while Katie and Tom were married. You know that this is going to cause some drama on this season of Vanderpump Rules.

Don’t miss the rest of Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights on Bravo. You will want to see how this all plays out between Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney. Jax Taylor already admitted that he cheated on Brittany Cartwright, and it sounds like Tom is going to be the next to be accused on the show.