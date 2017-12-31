Potential Spoiler On Dolph Ziggler And The WWE United States Championship Angle

Dolph Ziggler has been very vocal about his current state in the WWE. Particularly, during an interview with Edge and Christian on the E&C Pod of Awesomeness, Ziggler admitted that he hated being the utility guy for the company, and he wants to be known as the top guy. Ziggler iterated that he understands that others feel the same way, but he feels cursed at times for being such a good worker, and WWE using him at their leisure wherever they see fit to put him. As a result, it becomes difficult to consistently stay on the top of the card, since the WWE feels that he can make anyone look good whether he is on the beginning, middle, or end of the show.

In a severe case of irony, Ziggler was placed in the match between Baron Corbin and Bobby Roode, although his win-loss record has not been impressive. As expected, Ziggler was a valuable addition to the match, and surprisingly won the United States Championship.

Ziggler then appeared on the following edition of SmackDown Live, and cut a promo stating that the fans do not appreciate what he has done during his career. This followed video packages of him cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to win the World Heavyweight Championship, as well as his reigns as Intercontinental Champion and previous reign as U.S. Champion. Ziggler ended the segment by putting the U.S. Championship down and walking away.

Dolph Ziggler walks away from the United States Championship WWE

Now, because of this decision, Daniel Bryan has decided to compile a list of names on the brand and set up a U.S. Championship tournament to determine the new winner. So far, both Jinder Mahal and Bobby Roode have advanced.

Despite Ziggler voluntarily relinquishing his U.S. Championship, as explained by WWE, he is expected to be involved in an angle with whoever wins. According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, who was also instrumental in reporting the walk-out of Neville, WWE could be setting up a double champion angle, similar to the Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon match. This will culminate at WrestleMania 34, which would be a ladder match with both belts hanging up.

Seemingly, this will lead to a babyface winning the tournament, which could be Bobby Roode. However, there are a variety of twists and turns this angle could have, which also includes Mahal winning the tournament and Roode winning the title before Mania to set up a match between he and Ziggler, or a triple threat match between Ziggler, Roode, and Mahal in New Orleans as well.