Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui Posts Bathroom Selfie That’s Turning Heads

Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui posted a photo on social media of her showing off her back side, and it’s definitely getting a lot of attention. The 21-year-old is seen wearing a dark red leotard for the image and posed for the snap in front of her bathroom mirror.

It appears from Lauren Jauregui’s photo that she decided to casually take a selfie on Friday to share with her 5.2 million followers on Instagram. The Fifth Harmony singer captioned the photo, “I got new rules.” She has no makeup on and is wearing her wavy brunette hair down.

Just Jared reports that the caption Lauren wrote is referencing Dua Lipa’s “New Rules.”

So far the social media post has received a bigger response than some of her other recent posts with over 721,000 likes. Many of the comments are clearly in approval of Lauren Lauregui’s rear end.

According to Forbes magazine, Lauren Jauregui is growing her solo career, along with the others in Fifth Harmony. One group member, Camila Cabello, left in late 2016 and the four remaining — Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Lauren — have “released a third full-length as Fifth Harmony” and have “started spreading their wings” as they venture out more on their own.

Lauren Jauregui has collaborated with a number of different artists in the last year. She released songs with Halsey, Ty Dolla $ign, Marian Hill, and Steve Aoki, under her own name. Her new electronic dance track, “All Night,” was made with Aoki, whom Lauren reveals had people who knew her people, and that’s how it got started.

I got new rules A post shared by laurenjauregui (@laurenjauregui) on Dec 29, 2017 at 8:36am PST

Lauren explained to Forbes in a December interview that she went in the studio with Aoki where he played her some tracks and they “vibed.” She goes on to say that working with him was “super easy” and that it was the first time she was inspired to really “push” herself to write. She reworked the lyrics, modified the melodies, and was a vital part in handling the backgrounds and harmonies.

Lauren Jauregui said it was a fun process to be involved with and that Aoki was encouraging. He liked her ideas for the lyrics and wanted her to put them all down.