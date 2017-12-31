Sofia Richie Shares Her ‘Love’ For Scott Disick On Romantic Getaway To Aspen

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are in Aspen for New Year’s Eve weekend. It looks like the romance of the trip may have gotten to Sofia because she posted an Instagram photo of them with “Love” in the caption. In Touch Weekly reports that Sofia posted a black and white photo of them in front of a private jet on her Instagram story. They’re both wearing cool shades in the photo, but that isn’t the most notable thing about the picture. In the caption, Sofia wrote “Love Ya Kid.”

Scott also shared a photo of them on his Instagram page. They’re both wearing the same outfits in this photo, but for this one they were inside of the jet. As In Touch Weekly reports, some of the commenters observed that Sophia’s hair was dyed dark and that she kind of looks like Disick’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney, Scott, and their three children spent New Year’s Eve in Aspen last year, according to In Touch.

E! News reports that Scott and Sofia will be spending time at a private estate in Aspen with Richie Akiva, owner of the 1OAK nightclubs. The company is having a “pop up” weekend for New Year’s Eve and Scott has done appearances at the nightclubs in the past.

Even though he and Kourtney aren’t together anymore, Scott continues to be a part of Kardashian-Jenner family events. Scott attended Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party. Kourtney was there with her new and much younger boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. Sofia did not attend the Christmas party. According to E!, she has never been seen at a Kardashian-Jenner family event.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie will be spending their first New Year’s Eve together as a couple this year. As Us Weekly notes, Scott and Sofia officially went public with their relationship at Art Basel earlier in December. Many feel that their relationship is highly controversial because Scott is in his mid-thirties and Sofia is the 19-year-old daughter of legendary singer Lionel Richie. Disick’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, has not publicly commented on the relationship, but that may change in the future.