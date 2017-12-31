Reddit Users Award ‘Destiny 2’ The ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Award

Every year, the Reddit Xbox One community has an annual voting to determine the best and worst games of the year. This year was no different, and there were a total of 10,103 responses in the votes for the 2017 Game of the Year awards. The good news about this Reddit vote is that they eliminate cheaters (described as “naughty votes”) and only count every person’s vote once in each category. Even after all that, there were still 3,281 gamers voting and some results were predictable and others were interesting. One of the categories is the “Buyer’s Remorse” category, which is for gamers who regret buying and putting time into a certain game. The winner this year for that dubious award was “Destiny 2.”

‘Destiny 2’

When describing why many people voted for “Destiny 2,” the winner was called “polarizing.” Reasons for remorse include Bungie stripping down the content and then selling it as microtransactions. Bungie was also accused of skimming EXP from the gamers among other downgrades, controversies, and bad press from the release of the once highly anticipated video game.

A lot has been written about what is wrong with “Destiny 2” and its Eververse system. It seems that Bungie seems more interested in making as much money as possible from gamers who already bought the game and have angered many people with the perceived greed of the company.

It is both diehard “Destiny” fans and newcomers who wanted to jump on with “Destiny 2” that have spoken out and rebelled against the game. It is very similar to EA’s “Battlefront 2,” which caused a video game that should have been a hugely popular release die a horrible death before EA recalibrated the game – albeit too late to help.

Other Reddit Video Game Winners And Losers

While Reddit users felt the most remorse for buying “Destiny 2,” they loved everything about “Assassins Creed: Origins.” Unlike “Destiny 2,” gamers voted for this sequel game slightly ahead of “Cuphead” and “Wolfenstein 2” as the Overall Best Game of the Year 2017.

The Reddit video game awards also voted “Assassins Creed: Origins” as the winner of the Best Graphics, Best Single Player Campaign, Best RPG and Best Action/Adventure Game 2017. The site admitted that they do not usually have a game win both RPG and Action but “Assassins Creed: Origins” was able to develop a huge open-world campaign with a deep RPG gaming system as well.

While “Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus” came in right behind “Assassins Creed: Origins” in the Best Game of the Year award, it did win the Best Shooter as well as the Best Narrative award.