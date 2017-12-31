NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks Have Interest In Golden State Warriors’ JaVale McGee

Is Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee heading to the Milwaukee Bucks? NBA trade rumors have the Bucks connected to the Warriors’ defensive stalwart. It would be a trade which could pull the Bucks closer to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.

According to The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson, the Warriors could look to deal JaVale McGee before the NBA trade deadline. It is likely that the Warriors would seek a second round pick for McGee.

The Golden State Warriors would consider this after JaVale McGee recently lost his place on the depth chart. The veteran center has been surpassed by rookie Jordan Bell. Bell, who has shown an ability to stretch opposing defenses, got the nod over McGee.

Jordan Bell is rising fast, making not only JaVale McGee expendable on the Warriors, but also starter Zaza Pachulia.

To open up a roster spot and have the opportunity to add a veteran shooter, the Warriors are rumored to be shopping one of their centers. The Milwakee Bucks have interest in acquiring JaVale McGee, according to recent NBA trade rumors circulating.

The Milwaukee Bucks have a need for a center, with their ranks thinned out to just John Henson and Thon Maker. If either Henson or Maker were to suffer a serious injury, the Bucks would find themselves in trouble.

What do you think of the latest #Bucks trade rumor?

JaVale McGee is no DeAndre Jordan but the Bucks wouldn't have to give up nearly as much to get him – @CodyGrant2015 https://t.co/3yKe53l7Ps pic.twitter.com/vvxnwjf0OD — 105.7FM The FAN (@1057FMTheFan) December 26, 2017

The Bucks having a rumored interest in JaVale McGee makes sense for two reasons: McGee brings defense and at a low cost. Each could be a huge factor for the Bucks going forward.

JaVale McGee grew as a defender with the Warriors. He became an NBA champion. That experience would prove invaluable for the Bucks. The biggest weakness on the Bucks, aside from their overall depth, is the lack of championship resumes on the roster.

If the NBA trade rumors have any validity, the Bucks and Warriors have discussed a trade and the price of the deal would be small.

JaVale McGee to the Bucks for a second round pick allows Milwaukee to seek additional trades using their remaining assets. The Warriors would benefit from receiving the open roster spot, along with a trade exception.

Acquiring JaVale McGee would improve the defense of the Milwaukee Bucks without a steep cost. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

JaVale McGee is not the only center to have been linked to the Bucks in NBA trade rumors. There is another player who the Bucks have an interest in.

According to Bleacher Report, the Milwaukee Bucks are also one of the teams interested in a trade for Los Angeles Clippers star DeAndre Jordan. The Bucks have the pieces to make a trade.

If the Bucks were to make a trade with the Clippers for Jordan, they would have to include a future draft pick, possibly Matthew Dellavadova and either Malcolm Brogdon or Thon Maker. It is a fairly steep price for a Bucks team with aspirations on contending.

The Milwaukee Bucks would be an improved team with the acquisition of JaVale McGee. McGee would provide a stout defensive presence, while disallowing the Bucks from parting ways with a player who can help them contend. The Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors could strike a deal quickly if both parties are willing to make a trade.