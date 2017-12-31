Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Wedding: Is Trump Trying To Block The Obamas’ Wedding Invite?

The Obamas and the British royals have bonded for real, but this causes concern for Donald Trump and his ego.

As Michelle and Barack Obama were often seen with Prince Harry, many wonder if the two are going to be invited to the upcoming royal wedding next year.

However, if you’ve seen House of Cards or The Crown, you know that these invites are more than just having the people you like join you to celebrate. There are double entendres to be expected as they go over the list.

There may be a few hints of the Obamas coming in as Prince Harry recently did an interview with Barack Obama for the BBC, according to Daily Beast. In the actual interview, Meghan Markle’s future husband casually invited Obama to his wedding.

Additionally, the two work closely in the Obama Foundation as they raise attention toward multiple issues.

In their reunion at the Invictus games, Obama also tweeted out to Prince Harry and referred to him as his “friend,” implying that their relationship with the royals may have gone over what’s seen in the public photographs. Prince Harry also referred to Michelle Obama as someone he knows really well.

Though the bromance is wonderful to watch, this affects Trump in a lot of ways since he hasn’t been invited to Buckingham Palace since he was elected president.

According to Daily Beast, there are real political forces at play. There were leaked documents highlighting U.S. diplomats requesting Prince Harry to not invite Obama in his wedding. At the same time, it is known that Meghan Markle disliked the property billionaire as she shared her mind on social media over the past months.

According to The Sun, a senior government source said that the prince has already proposed that the Obamas go to his wedding, but this would cause a stir if they would need to consider Trump’s reaction.

“Trump could react very badly if the Obamas get to a Royal wedding before he has had a chance to meet with Queen.”

It has been apparent that Prince Harry has been caught in the crosshairs. In his interview with Sarah Montague, he was asked if the Obamas are on the guest list. He then responded vaguely.