Huge Backstage News About John Cena/Undertaker ‘WrestleMania’ Match Revealed

The Undertaker’s WWE future has been quite the hot topic of conversation since he left his cloak and hat in the ring to end WrestleMania 33. The gesture was enough to convince most fans and several WWE officials that The Deadman’s wrestling career came to an end in Orlando, but some new rumors are spreading about The Undertaker returning for one last match and the WWE Universe is hoping it will be against John Cena.

It’s been rumored that The Undertaker could face Braun Strowman or even be featured in a tag team match with Kane on the grandest stage of them all next year. However, the recent rumor that Cena’s match for the event will be “much bigger than a WWE Title Match” has a ton of people believing that Cena vs. Undertaker could finally happen at WrestleMania 34, which includes some really important people backstage in WWE.

It has been reported that the potential match between John Cena and The Undertaker is not confirmed, but it remains “on the table.” A lot of people within WWE are convinced The Deadman’s career is officially over despite the fact that no one has actually said so on WWE television. It has been said that Vince McMahon is the only one talking to The Undertaker about his future and it’ll stay that way until a final decision is made.

Vince McMahon is confident, but the choice to wrestle is ultimately The Undertaker’s. WWE

With The Undertaker making his return to WWE television during Raw‘s 25th-anniversary show, he must make his final decision before appearing on Raw. An official retirement match against John Cena could be enough to convince The Deadman to step back into the ring, but it would tarnish the sendoff he was given to end WrestleMania 33. However, the WWE Universe would forgive that if the match with Cena happens.

Until an announcement is made about The Undertaker’s future, the WWE Universe will continue to let the rumors and speculation fly. He could be returning to WWE television just to put those rumors to rest once and for all. As much as the fans want to see The Deadman continue to wrestle, there is some concern about his health and everyone just wants to see him end his career the right way. The Undertaker has a choice to make and he will give the WWE Universe an answer whether he decides to officially call it a career or not.