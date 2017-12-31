WWE News: Braun Strowman Sent Home From WWE Holiday Tour

There has been major news coming from WWE’s ongoing holiday tour as big man Braun Strowman was sent home by the WWE. Fortunately, it wasn’t due to any sort of suspension by the company over policy issues. The unfortunate part of it is that Strowman seems to be dealing with a health issue which could keep him out of action for a bit. WWE seems to be treading carefully after a previous illness affected several of their superstars on tour. Here are the latest details on why Braun Strowman had to go home during WWE’s holiday tour event and how it may affect the WWE’s plans moving forward.

Apparently, Strowman left the WWE’s latest tour after just two days of appearances. Strowman has been part of a segment at the shows where his current rival Kane battles with him and Braun eventually powerslams “The Big Red Machine” through a table. However, Strowman “disappeared” from the tour after those two nights. In a report from the PWInsider on Saturday, it was indicated by “several sources” that the reason Braun Strowman was sent home was due to an illness he suddenly developed during the tour. The extent of the illness is unknown but Strowman went home on Thursday to recover.

WWE superstars Kane and Braun Strowman have been feuding before the Universal title triple threat match with Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2018. WWE

As Still Real To Us mentioned in their report, WWE previously dealt with several illnesses ahead of the big TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2017 pay-per-view this past year. That ended up changing WWE’s plans for a big reunion of The Shield when Roman Reigns became ill. However, it also meant the return of Kurt Angle to the ring to team up with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose for the main event TLC match.

Braun Strowman is currently part of the major championship storyline heading towards the Royal Rumble 2018 pay-per-view. After weeks of feuding with Kane, both Strowman and Kane were booked as opponents to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in a Triple Threat match for the title. Strowman has previously battled for the title in several other matches, but never with Kane involved. Lesnar has yet to be involved in a match with Kane while holding the WWE Universal title.

As of this report, there weren’t any major plans for Strowman on the first Raw of the new year this Monday. Hopefully, this latest illness will only be shortlived and Braun Strowman will be back to the ring in good health soon. WWE may give him plenty of times to recover if needed, as the Royal Rumble takes place on Sunday, January 28. If Strowman is out for an extended amount of time like Roman Reigns was, it’s going to be very interesting to see what direction the WWE goes with the Triple Threat match that was planned as they may need to replace Strowman or whittle it down to just Kane vs. Lesnar for the title.