Meghan Markle Is Not Watching ‘The Crown’ To Learn Royal Etiquette Before Her Wedding, Says Gossip Cop

Meghan Markle is using her Netflix account to binge-watch The Crown so that she can learn royal etiquette before her wedding. That’s the claim coming from an article in Life & Style.

But Gossip Cop, a site known for debunking celebrity rumors, has said that this story is anything but true. Their argument is that the Netflix show would not offer Meghan Markle enough instruction into what it would take to get ready for her role.

According to Gossip Cop, the supermarket tabloid quotes an alleged source who claims that Prince Harry’s fiance is watching the drama to gain “insight” into her royal in-laws. They added that Markle watches the show when Harry is away from their home.

“With her wedding approaching, Meghan is nervous she won’t get through thousands of pages on the royal protocol in time her big day, so she’s kind of cheating the system by watching the show,” the reported insider adds.

The Crown follows the life of Prince Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his grandfather, Prince Phillip, as they navigate the intimidating world of being a young royal. The timeline of the show’s first season stretched from 1947 to 1955, while the second season follows their journey from 1956 to 1964.

As Gossip Cop notes, since that time there have been new rules and conventions established which Markle would need to learn. But why would she need a television show to learn them when she can just ask people who are closest to her, namely her husband-to-be, Prince Harry. According to Gossip Cop, there are also other people in the royal circle who are helping her to learn everything that she needs to know. She has the access that the writers, producer, and directors of The Crown probably wish they had.

The Rules Of The Royal Curtsey

Markle’s preparation for her new role is expected to be extensive. A royal etiquette expert told Newsweek that the former Suits actress has to learn how to curtsey properly and the royal family members who she should curtsey to. For example, Meghan will have to, of course, curtsey to the queen, but she’ll also have to do this for the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, and Princess Alexandra, the queen’s cousin. When Prince Harry is in the room, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will have to curtsey to her, but when he’s out of sight, Markle will be the one doing the curtseying.