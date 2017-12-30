Watch Cavs Vs. Jazz 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channels, Start Time, & Odds

On Saturday night, NBA fans can watch the Cavs vs. Jazz live streaming online and televised game coverage. This contest will feature two NBA teams on losing streaks at the moment as Cleveland has lost two in a row and Utah has lost three-straight. The Jazz get the homeport advantage but are still without star defensive player Rudy Gobert. Here’s the latest game preview with matchup odds, TV channels, start time, and info on how to watch the Cavs vs. Jazz live streaming online coverage.

Oddsmakers have given the Cleveland Cavaliers a slight advantage on the road. As of this report, the Odds Shark website listed the Cavs as 3.5 to four-point favorites on the point spread. For the moneyline the Cavs were priced around -165 to -180 at various sportsbooks with the Utah Jazz as +145 to +150 home underdogs. The points total for this game was sitting at a consensus of 207 points for the game as of this report.

Heading into the matchup, Cleveland has gone 7-3 in their last 10 games against the Jazz, but they’re just 4-6 against the spread in those games. Cleveland is also a dismal 1-7 against the spread in their last eight games of this current season. Utah has been 1-5 ATS in their last six contests. Both teams seem to be leaning towards the “Under” on the points total across their last handful of NBA games.

The Cavaliers have been struggling and have two-straight losses as they visit the Jazz on Saturday night. Rich Pedroncelli / AP Images

Tonight’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. Eastern Time start. Live televised game coverage is available through different channels based on the viewing region. For those in the Cleveland area viewing regions, the Fox Sports Ohio (FSO) channel is the one to watch. In the Utah viewing areas, it’s the AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain station. All other regions will need an NBA League Pass subscription for televised viewing.

Live streaming is available to all of those cable and satellite subscribers with Fox Sports Ohio on the Fox Sports Go website or apps. There may be live streaming for ATTSN-RM viewers through their AT&T Sportsnet or compatible service. For viewers in other regions outside of the Cleveland or Utah regions, an NBA League Pass subscription or the purchase of this individual game is needed. More details are available at the NBA League Pass website.