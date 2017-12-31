‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Leann Hunley Discusses Return As Anna DiMera, Explains Hookup With Roman

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease the return of Anna DiMera. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, actress Leann Hunley discussed her coming back to the soap opera. She also briefly explained Anna getting back together with Roman Brady (Josh Taylor). Those that have been watching for many years understand the connection. However, newer viewers may not know the history.

The last time Anna was seen, it was not in Salem. The character was part of the Prague mystery surrounding Stefano DiMera‘s (formerly Joseph Mascolo) whereabouts. Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) was on the run after being sentenced for the villain’s murder. However, it turned out that Stefano was alive and living abroad. He just couldn’t be caught. As for Anna, she wanted revenge for Tony’s (Thaao Penghlis) death and was running around Europe shooting her gun.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Anna DiMera’s return will be a little more lighthearted this time around. She is being put together with Roman Brady, SoapCentral reported. One fan on social media noted that it was an odd pairing. However, it is not that unusual for those that have been watching for a few decades.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Leann Hunley explained that many years ago Roman and Anna were together. They even had a child, but that was when Roman was portrayed by Wayne Northrop. So, when looking at the history of the characters, them going on a date together isn’t so strange. The actress also said that Roman and Anna will always have that connection.

“It was nice to work with Josh after all these years. Anna and Roman are characters who did have affection for each other, they were married and had a child, so it was very fun to revisit some of that.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate that Anna will just be in Salem for a short time. Hunley explained in her interview that she filmed for about one month. So, that should give fans a general idea of how long to expect to see her on the air.

“Anna was so focused on Tony and has been so focused on Tony for 25 years at least. And I think Anna always thinks of Roman as being with Marlena [Deidre Hall] and all the other people he dated after that. But I know she was always grateful to him for being a stable part in the storm for their daughter, Carrie, and looked out for her.”

Comparing this stint with her previous one, which was set in Prague, she enjoyed being in Salem. She was able to interact with a lot more characters. It also gave her the opportunity to be part of more than one storyline. To find out what head writer Ron Carlivati has in store for her this time around, keep watching the daytime series.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.