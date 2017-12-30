WWE Superstar Teases Heel Turn At Detroit House Show

The WWE holds non-televised house shows throughout the year, with stars of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live battling both for the enjoyment of fans and to practice for the actual televised shows. Many times, superstars who plan on feuding on television in the future will start wrestling on these WWE house shows in preparation for when the feud comes to TV. With that in mind, a surprising heel turn took place at a house show in Detroit, and it was an unexpected and popular mid-card star who turned bad in the match.

Surprising WWE Heel Turn In Detroit

The heel turn happened at a WWE house show this week in Detroit when the superstars of SmackDown Live were in action. There was a video a fan shot on their cellphone of the heel turn as it happened before a match that involved Tye Dillinger and Sin Cara.

The video took place before a match between two fan favorites in Tye Dillinger and Sin Cara. Before the bout started, Dillinger reached out to shake Sin Cara’s hand and then after the handshake, when Sin Cara turned away, Dillinger attacked Cara and beat him down, becoming the de facto heel in the match.

lol did they just have Tye Dillinger turn heel during a house show? pic.twitter.com/Grf1NDSp9P — frank ????♦️ (@thenextblgthing) December 28, 2017

The Tye Dillinger WWE Problem

If this heel turn at the WWE house show sticks and they turn Tye Dillinger heel on SmackDown Live, it could revitalize a career that has stalled since his call-up to the big leagues. Fans likely remember that Dillinger was the 10th entrant in this year’s Royal Rumble, playing off his “Perfect 10” nickname.

Fans loved it and chanted “10” everytime Tye Dillinger did anything in the ring. Those chants continued when Dillinger made his SmackDown Live debut, but the WWE did nothing with him. While he has been in the WWE developmental system for almost a decade and turned in some great matches as the underdog in WWE NXT, there was no push coming for Tye when he reached SmackDown Live.

Heel Turn pour Tye Dillinger ?https://t.co/2veDn5yu4i pic.twitter.com/rpac4cPORu — My Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsFR) December 28, 2017

With there being few significant heels on SmackDown Live outside of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal, Tye Dillinger could finally find a spot above dark matches for the Blue Brand. With Dolph Ziggler taking time off from WWE TV as part of a storyline, Tye Dillinger could move into the United States title scene as a new challenger.

There is also a chance that this is just a WWE house show incident, something the WWE sometimes does to perk fan interest. However, if there is a Tye Dillinger heel turn coming, it could kickstart a fresh start for the Perfect 10 in 2018.