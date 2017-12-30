Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard Slammed For Tying Up Baby Samuel After Getting Boot From ‘Counting On’

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have been pushed out of their family reality TV series, but they continue to draw attention to themselves. They have been in the news for asking their followers to donate to their cause and for Derick’s tweets against transgender teen, Jazz Jennings. And now, they have garnered criticisms from their fans for using an interesting technique to restrict the movement of their second baby son, Samuel Dillard.

This holiday season, Jill and Derick are in Oklahoma spending time with the Dillards. Considering that they will not appear in the new season of Counting On and that TLC has made it very clear that they do not want to include Derick Dillard for attacking the network’s other reality star, it may have been convenient to be out of the camera’s way as Counting On film crew records the holiday times at the Duggar household.

To make sure that their fans can still follow their family, the 26-year-old Duggar and her 29-year-old husband have been posting a lot of pictures on Instagram. Jill has shared pictures of her baby sons bonding with their relatives and how they are enjoying their time in Oklahoma.

However, one of the pictures that Derick posted on his Instagram got the fans wagging their tongues about his approach to baby rearing. The fans noticed that Jill and Derick have bound baby Samuel so tightly that he cannot move his arms freely at all.

“That baby isn’t swaddled,” one fan commented. “He’s restrained.”

“Nurses swaddle newborns,” a fan commented. “Not 6-month-olds.”

Another fan asked, “Why are Samuel’s arms swaddled in so many photos?”

“I’d LOVE to tie Jill up with a blanket so tight she couldn’t move & see how she likes it,” another chimed in. “Y’all are vile.”

Jill also has been under fire for using her mother’s blanket training method to control her kids.

“Blanket training is the Pearls’ first step to molding obedient children: starting in infancy, parents put their baby on a blanket and flick them with a flexible ruler or other instruments if the baby tries to roll or crawl off,” reports Gawker. “Eventually, the baby is ‘trained’ to ignore his or her natural curiosity and stay on the blanket, because he or she is scared.”

As this is considered to be corporal punishment, most Counting On fans have frowned upon this method that the Duggar family used.

Despite the fact that they are getting a lot of negative attention for their baby rearing technique, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard continue to document all the moments from their holiday in Oklahoma.

Counting On will return to TLC, without Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard, this spring.