‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Christian Missing And Nick Is Furious – Stage Set For Shick Reunion

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of January 1-5 reveal that Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) are in for a shock that rocks (and might end) their relationship. A brand-new promo (see below) from Y&R indicates little Christian Newman goes missing from the GCAC, leaving Chelsea scared and frustrated and Nick angry with his lover. The question lingers of whether Christian just crawled away and will pop back up or if someone deliberately took the kid. And if someone did take him, who did it, and why was he snatched? This, plus Scabby cheating sets the stage for a Shick reunion. Showrunners teased it with a sweet Christmas photo of Sharon and Nick (see above) released on the official CBS Y&R website for the holiday.

Nick Furious That Chelsea Lost Christian

New Y&R spoilers from Soap Central reveal that Chelsea has Nick’s son with her at the GCAC and that’s when the toddler disappears. The new CBS daytime promo shows Christian crawling away, Chelsea searching desperately under tables at the club, and then crying out, “Christian’s missing!” The video also shows her crying on Nick’s shoulder back at the penthouse but doesn’t reveal whether Christian remains missing or is found right away.

The spoilers from Soap Central indicate that Nick and Chelsea’s romance hits the skids in a big way. Nick is reportedly furious that Chelsea was not paying attention and his son was lost. There’s already a barrier between them because Chelsea is keeping the huge secret of Nick’s true paternity. That secret means she’s got a deep connection to Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) because he’s keeping it too, and Nick doesn’t like their bond. Trouble is ahead.

Abby Dumps Scott, Needs Comfort

Next week, Nick meddles with Sharon Newman’s (Sharon Case) life. On Tuesday, January 2, Young and the Restless spoilers from She Knows Soaps promise that Nick confronts Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) about making out with Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall). Nick doesn’t like what he hears from Abby and decides to tell Sharon what he saw. While Nick is with Sharon telling her that her live-in boyfriend Scott is cheating, Chelsea is in a panic over Christian.

Scenes from the new CBS promo show that Sharon is furious at the news of Scott and Abby’s cheating. At the GCAC, Sharon confronts Abby and slaps her hard across the face. Abby doesn’t take it well and slaps Sharon back. Later, Sharon and Scott’s confrontation takes place at Crimson Lights where Sharon dumps a messy pot of goo on top of her boyfriend’s head. Sharon says that she knows “all about you and Abby” and says his “dirty little secret has been dragged out into the light.” That ends them.

Nick and Sharon Get Another Chance At Last?

Young and the Restless spoilers from She Knows Soaps reveal that on Thursday, Nick and Chelsea are divided by the Christian drama. Chelsea losing Christian is bad enough, but she also turned Nick down on building a dream home together. Chelsea wants to stay in the apartment where all her memories are of Adam. Although he played it off nicely, Nick can’t be happy that Chelsea seems to be holding back on starting a new life with him. After Chelsea loses Christian, Chick is on borrowed time.

Y&R spoilers and rumors hint that with Scott and Sharon split and Nick and Chelsea rocked by Christian’s disappearance, it could be that Sharon and Nick will get another shot at love. One tabloid site, known for publishing outrageous and unsubstantiated rumors, hinted that Christian was taken by Adam who’s miraculously back from the dead. This isn’t true as Mal Young has said many times he’s not recasting the role. Adam’s not resurrecting, but Sharon and Nick’s love might come back soon!

Catch up now on the latest Y&R spoilers about Graham Bloodworth’s shocking return to Genoa City as the New Year rolls in, Jack’s spiral towards a breakdown, and the other action coming the week of January 1-5. Be sure to check back soon for more The Young and the Restless spoilers and news.