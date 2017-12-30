Cardi B, Offset Spending NYE Apart Amid Claims Rapper Cheated, Expecting Love Child

Cardi B will not be ringing in the new year with her beau Offset, it has been revealed, but what’s causing the couple to be apart?

According to Hollywood Life, the duo will not be together as they are both scheduled to perform at nightclubs in two different states; Migos will be headlining a show in Denver, while Cardi B is expected to hit the stage in New York.

From what sources have gathered, Cardi and Offset are gutted that they won’t be together on New Year’s Eve, but they already knew that beforehand, seeing that their deals with the club promoters had been locked down for weeks.

An insider reveals that Cardi B hopes to make up for lost time when she’s reunited with her partner on New Year’s Day, where they will be gathered around friends and family to celebrate again.

Fans seem rather pleased that the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker won’t be around Offset on New Year’s Eve, consequently having some time away from her man, who has recently been accused of cheating and fathering another woman’s baby.

The alleged soon-to-be baby mama, Celina Powell, reveals to Hollywood Life that she had a fling with Offset while he was with the 25-year-old Queens rapper, and she’s now found herself to be pregnant with his child.

She further noted how the Migos star has been avoiding her calls and messages, adding that she’s also been blocked on all social media sites by Cardi B — but neither attempt to get rid of her by the duo will prevent her from getting Offset to take a paternity test.

News of Cardi B’s beau cheating on her comes just a week after another report had claimed that the “Motorsport” hitmaker had been unfaithful with another woman in South Africa, while on tour with his group members.

It’s unclear how Cardi is handling the drama she’s found herself in, but considering that she’s reportedly planning to spend the New Year’s Day with Offset, it would seemingly imply that she’s standing by her man for now.

Cardi B has yet to address the rumor that her fiancé has fathered a love child.