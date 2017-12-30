WrestleMania 34: The Undertaker’s Rumored Opponent Options

Just when everybody thought The Undertaker has already retired from the wrestling world comes another shocking news of his return this WrestleMania 34. It is speculated that The Undertaker would suit up for a tag team match together with Kane as Vince McMahon plans to reunite The Brothers of Destruction. According to GiveMeSport, “Vince McMahon is confident that The Undertaker will wrestle at WrestleMania 34, and that the current creative plans are for him to reunite with Kane once more for a tag team match at the show.”

The Undertaker supposedly retired from the world of wrestling last April at the WrestleMania 33 after Roman Reigns defeated The Phenom. He placed his hat and gloves in the center as he walked into the darkness.

But after quite some time, The Undertaker seems to miss the WWE universe after all. He’s already 52 years old, but that doesn’t stop him from doing what he really loves. With that in mind, here is the list of the possible opponents that The Undertaker might face in a tag team match:

Braun Strowman – Strowman is seen as someone who’s destructive enough to fight the Undertaker. He might fit that category since The Phenom has taken a lot of big guys in his career. According to Justin Labar of WrestlingInc, “A showdown with Strowman still appeals to me a lot. Mainly because Undertaker has a made a career out of having to work with big guys and get the most out of them. More often than not, the big guys needed a lot of guidance from Undertaker. Strowman might be the most athletic big man Undertaker would ever work with and that’s intriguing.” John Cena – The talk of the town revolves around John Cena as he is a top contender to fight The Undertaker as he returns to the wrestling world. He can give The Undertaker a good fight without being too destructive considering The Phenom’s age. It can also be stipulated that the WWE may put a twist such as having a losers-get-to-retire match. There was also a poster that’s been buzzing around the internet that featured The Undertaker and John Cena although this was already debunked. According to GiveMeSport, “It turns out this ‘poster‘ is a fan-made image and has been around for nearly 12 months. It’s not something that has come directly from the company and, therefore, it’s unlikely we are getting Cena Vs ‘Taker.”

WWE missed the opportunity to capitalize on the fan interest of Cena vs. Undertaker. Especially after Taker barely being able to stand up vs. Reigns. But holy hell, this is a fantastic fan-made poster. pic.twitter.com/hH9UIN8pzZ — Rob Wolkenbrod (@RealRobWolkey) December 29, 2017

WWE hasn’t confirmed any opponents for The Undertaker yet. For the meantime, stay tuned for more updates regarding The Phenom’s match.