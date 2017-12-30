Khloe Kardashian Allegedly Can’t Sleep Without Making Love To Tristan Thompson Amid ‘KUWTK’ Pregnancy

Khloe Kardashian is having a hard time falling asleep without Tristan Thompson having made love to her, it has been reported.

The reality star, who is believed to be six months pregnant with her first child, has been flying back and forth from Cleveland to support her man with his NBA career and still juggling her hectic career back in Los Angeles.

It’s been a work in progress for the TV personality, but she’s making it work the best way she can — despite the fact that she’s pregnant with her first child.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that things are starting to get difficult for Khloe Kardashian because she has a horrible time trying to fall asleep without having enjoyed sex with her man.

When Thompson is on the road, especially now that Khloe is pregnant, she has a tremendously hard time trying to get herself to bed because she simply won’t be able to close her eyes.

Supposedly, the pregnancy has really affected her sleeping patterns and the only thing that’s made her fall asleep right away is having sex with Tristan, which “knocks her out” in quite a fast manner.

Juggling her career, supporting her man, working out on a regular basis, and flying back and forth really seems to have affected Khloe Kardashian enough to know that she’s overworking herself a lot, which may have contributed to her struggle in falling asleep.

Now that Khloe only has three months to go before she gives birth, sources say that she really wants to take the time to focus on nothing but her baby.

The 33-year-old is trying to stay in the best possible shape that her body allows her to be in, having hired a personal trainer to keep her fit during her pregnancy, while her nutrition intake has been superb as of late.

The only thing that Khloe Kardashian supposedly needs to change is her hectic schedule, which sources say would help her fall asleep easier without the help of having Tristan around.

Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy journey is expected to be played out on forthcoming episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which returns next year on the E! network.