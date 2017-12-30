‘Pregnant’ Kylie Jenner Reportedly Dumped By Travis Scott On Christmas

Kylie Jenner is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, but rumors have been flying that the pair have been having issues for several weeks. Not too long ago, Travis was seen leaving a strip club with his pals while, his reportedly pregnant girlfriend sat at home. Rumors have also swirled that Kylie has been traveling with Travis Scott for a while, but can no longer keep up due to her pregnancy.

While the pair posed for a photo at the Kardashian family Christmas party, rumors have again swirled that Travis Scott has called it quits during the holiday season.

An anonymous tipster spilled to Radar Onlinewhat’s going on with the pair.

“He finally plucked up the courage to tell Kylie he’s done, that he loves her and will always be around for the baby, but they’re not compatible as a couple. Kylie was totally blindsided even though everyone else in her life saw this coming.”

The pair had not been photographed together in several months, but recently were spotted together, despite rumors that they may have already split. But according to Kardashian-Jenner family insiders, it is totally over, but Kylie is devastated.

The same insider that spilled to Radar Online says that Kylie Jenner is devastated and begging him to stay with her, despite his hesitance.

Earlier in the month, a source (though it is unclear if it is the same source that spoke about the break-up) also stated that Kylie Jenner has been feeling as though Travis doesn’t care about the pregnancy and it has made her manic and extremely tearful.

The lip kit mogul and reality TV star has stated that she is taking a six month leave of absence from the spotlight and many speculate that she won’t reappear until she finally gives birth. The reality TV star has neither confirmed nor denied her pregnancy, which has disappointed fans who thought she would confirm her pregnancy on the annual Kardashian family Christmas card. Instead, she did not even make an appearance.

Kylie Jenner’s older sisters, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, have both confirmed they are expecting babies due in 2018.