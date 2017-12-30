Renewed Call For Justice Department Investigation Into Clinton, Abedin Handling Of Classified Information

A significant amount of information redacted from the State Department’s release of information stored on Anthony Weiner’s laptop led Judicial Watch‘s Tom Fitton to call for a Justice Department investigation into Clinton and Abedin’s mishandling of classified information.

Weiner is a former Democratic congressman. He is currently serving a 21-month sentence for sexting a 15-year-old girl, New York Post reports. Weiner pleaded guilty and requested no jail time. Manhattan federal Judge Denise Cote rejected the plea to avoid time behind bars. He had faced up to 10 years in prison, but reportedly cried silently into his hands when he learned that he was to serve 21-months in a federal penitentiary.

The U.S. State Department released a number of emails from longtime Clinton aide Huma Abedin on Friday that federal agents discovered on Abedin’s husband Anthony Weiner’s laptop. At least five of the emails were marked as classified. Judicial Watch fought for the release of the documents, but many were highly redacted due to their classified and confidential nature. Judicial Watch released 45 pages of emails and a statement calling for a renewed look into possible criminal charges for Clinton or Abedin.

“That these government docs were on Anthony Weiner’s laptop dramatically illustrates the need for the Justice Department to finally do a serious investigation of Hillary Clinton’s and Huma Abedin’s obvious violations of law.”

Jefferson Siegel / Ap Images

The FBI previously acknowledged that a trove of Abedin’s documents were backed up on or forwarded to Weiner’s laptop. Former FBI Director James Comey testified, “Somehow, her emails were being forwarded to Anthony Weiner, including classified information by (Clinton’s) assistant, Huma Abedin,” according to CNN. Comey also testified that there was no evidence that Abedin had any sense that she was violating the law. Probable cause to search Weiner’s laptop for potentially incriminating emails was reportedly established when it was revealed that former Secretary of State Clinton and her assistant previously exchanged classified emails in ways that violated protocol.

Many remember that just 11 days before the 2016 presidential election, Comey announced that the FBI found emails that were potentially “pertinent” to the Clinton email investigation “in connection with an unrelated case.” The emails released by the State Department Friday discovered on Weiner’s laptop were the potentially pertinent emails Comey was referencing, according to CNN.