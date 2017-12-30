Rumors Swirl That Kendall Jenner Might Be Expecting After Photos Of A Baby Bump Surface

It’s a baby boom for the Kardashian-Jenner family as both Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have stated that they are expecting in the new year. However, rumors still haven’t been confirmed whether or not Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, is expecting as she has not confirmed nor denied the rumors.

Now rumors are swirling that Kendall Jenner, the second to youngest sister, might be expecting a baby of her own. The stick thin model recently posted a photo to her Instagram calling herself a loner, but fans noticed that she had a tiny baby bump on her usually svelte figure and went wild with speculation.

The reality TV star turned model has been dating basketball player Blake Griffin and has not commented on whether or not she is expecting. However, it is more likely that the 22-year-old model is simply showing off a food baby after a night of Christmas and holiday celebrations.

Kendall Jenner has stayed mainly out of the spotlight and doesn’t appear on Keeping Up with the Kardashians as much as her other sisters, mostly because she spends a lot of her time in New York or in Europe for her burgeoning modeling career.

loner life ???? A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 29, 2017 at 12:26pm PST

Rumors swirled for several months that her sister Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson were expecting a baby until the pair actually confirmed it before the holiday season.

The speculation that Kylie Jenner is pregnant has been going on since September, but the youngest member of the family has decided to take a leave of absence from the media and stay in hiding for six months or so. It is rumored that she will not deny or confirm her pregnancy until her baby is born. The star is reportedly expecting her baby with her boyfriend since summer, Travis Scott, and the pair are reportedly on the rocks already.

If Kendall Jenner is expecting, it would add even more to the baby boom in the family, giving their mother Kris Jenner four grandchildren in just one year. It would also give Kourtney and Rob Kardashian’s children someone to play with in the form of four new cousins.