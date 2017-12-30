‘Married At First Sight’ Spoilers: Meet The Season 6 Cast [Photos]

Lifetime is taking on love at first sight once again, as Married at First Sight is set to premiere for the sixth season. Six new strangers will meet for the first time on Married at First Sight Season 6, as they prepare to live as husband and wife. Check out the Married at First Sight Season 6 cast below in our spoilers.

For those not familiar with the show, this is a social experiment that has these people going through testing to determine their exact match. They agree to marry this person and will not see them or talk to them prior to their wedding day. The show follows the time before the wedding and the time after the wedding, as the new couple tries living as newlyweds. After a certain amount of time, the couples have to decide if they want to stay together or get divorced. They are matched by sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz, marriage counselor Pastor Calvin Robertson, and newcomer this season, Dr. Jessica Griffin, a psychologist based in Boston.

For Married at First Sight Season 6, the show is heading to Boston. While many of the couples on MAFS have called it quits during the show or after, Season 1 alums Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner have stayed together and even welcomed a baby girl this past summer. Now, lets meet the MAFSSeason 6 couples.

Jaclyn Schwartzberg and Ryan Buckley

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby / Lifetime

They are both 29-years-old. Jaclyn is a teacher turned sales representative that lives in the suburbs of Boston. Two years ago, she suddenly lost her boyfriend, who she believed was her soulmate. Schwartzberg is now ready to date again and hopes to connect with someone on that same level as her ex. Buckley is a firefighter in the Boston area who said his family growing up was the “quintessential American dream.” He admits to being picky, but is ready to meet that special someone.

Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby / Lifetime

Molly is 25-years-old and a commercial insurance adjuster. Duff has been in several long-term relationships over the past few years, but she said that none of them were “the one.” Jonathan is 28-years-old and an Army veteran and financial associate. His parents were divorced when he was a teenager, however he learned how to be independent from his mother. Francetic may be a soldier, but he admits to having a romantic and sensitive side.

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby / Lifetime

This couple both comes from very big families. Shawniece is 29-years-old and is an entrepreneur and cosmetologist. She is the eldest of 10 brothers and sisters, whose parents never married. Jephte is 26-years-old and second grade school teacher. He is also the oldest sibling, as he is the eldest of 14 children. His parents are still married, but Pierre does not admire their marriage and looks to others for relationship advice. They both have big families and they both have similar deal-breakers. Jackson and Pierre both said laziness is a turn-off for them.

Married at First Sight Season 6 premieres Tuesday, January 2 at 9/8c on Lifetime.