Donald Trump’s ‘Weight’ And ‘Slurred’ Speech Questioned By Media As President Heads For Physical

Donald Trump is due for his first physical since becoming the President of the United States and he will head to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on January 12 for that exam. The same doctor who examined Barack Obama will also do the same for Donald Trump. Trump will be seen by the White House physician, Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson.

Newsweek suggests that Trump “might not like what he hears after he steps on the scale.” This year’s physical won’t be conducted by Trump’s personal physician who examined him during the campaign and declared Trump in tip-top shape last year.

Dr. Bornstein said in a letter, “if elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.” Since Trump took his place in the Oval Office, his food choices have made headlines but not because they consisted of expensive and rare entrees. Reports of Trump fancying fast-food started on the campaign trail.

One of the pictures that were posted on Twitter by Trump while on the campaign plane showed the future President chowing down on Kentucky Fried Chicken, which is seen in the tweet below.

The reports on Trump’s fixation for fast-food were recently noted in a book co-authored by Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager, and David Bosse, another former Trump campaign aide. The book, Let Trump Be Trump detailed what Trump’s diet consists of.

Feathers fly over Donald Trump eating Kentucky Fried Chicken with a fork https://t.co/oKAlqVfQBX via @Deena_CNN pic.twitter.com/KLf9XMyFQG — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 2, 2016

According to the Business Insider earlier this month, the book offered up a description of the food that was often served on Trump’sprivate jet. “There were four major food groups: McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza and Diet Coke.” It was also reported that the President drinks up to a dozen Diet Cokes daily.

They also reported that when Trump ordered McDonald’s he would get “two Big Macs, two Fillet-O-Fish, and a chocolate malted, which adds up to a whopping 2,430 calories.” In Trump’s defense, he didn’t eat the bread, just what came in between the buns. Even without the buns, Trump’s dinner would consist of 1,880 calories and “a ton of sugar,” reports Newsweek.

Newsweek suggests that Trump’s “poor eating habits” have become somewhat of a “national joke.” Along with Trump’s diet, critics have been addressing Trump’s speech, which appeared slurred during his announcement this month about recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that Trump’s throat was dry and there was nothing more to it than that. At Trump’s last physical his weight was reported as 236 pounds, which was done by his personal physician. His body index was “bordering on obese” at 29.5. In a few weeks, Trump’s physical will indicate where he has gone with his weight since that time. He did say his goal was to lose 15 to 20 pounds, but it is not known if he did indeed follow through with that goal.

Evan Vucci / AP Images

Trump has been seen over the Christmas holiday on the golf course with his jacket off and just a short-sleeve shirt on and his size is not hidden under a jacket. It is very apparent by comments that appear on the Internet that Donald Trump appears to be overweight to many in the country today. This is seen on Twitter. Below are just a few of the tweets under the search “Donald Trump Overweight” on Twitter. These are some of the more tamer tweets posted.

Well, as long as he thinks that… Maybe someone can help him out. https://t.co/hhp89JUKFh — Brad Kidd (@BradKidd33) December 20, 2017