‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady And Eve Hit The Sheets, Eric Martsolf Discusses The Kiriakis Dilemma

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of January 1 reveal that Brady Black and Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva) will end up in bed together. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, actor Eric Martsolf discussed the situation. Even though he insists that there is nothing for Eve in his heart, he could be fooling himself. Plus, what will Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) think of the two characters getting too close?

Ever since Eve returned to Salem, she has been dropping multiple bombshells and surprising everyone. Mostly, it has to do with the Kiriakis family and one of its companies, Basic Black. Victor was not pleased with the revelations and ordered Brady to get rid of the woman. However, all of Brady’s attempts have failed.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from SoapCentral previously teased that Brady and Eve would get closer. This includes a holiday smooch that the two characters share. However, it won’t end with just a surprising kiss. Brady and Eve end up in bed together. This leads the widow to confront Brady and ask him the status of their relationship. Even though he explains that there are no feelings attached, it is actually a complicated situation.

Eric Martsolf explained to the publication that in the beginning, Brady was instructed to get rid of Eve. However, after the kiss and ending up in bed together, things are changing. The actor believes that Brady might be developing real feelings for his adversary. Making things more confusing is that his feelings for Eve come into direct conflict with the task he has been given by his grandfather, Victor Kiriakis.

“But, in true Brady fashion, in true addict fashion, the man seems to fall for women quite easily, especially when they have strong and attractive qualities about them. I think he’s starting to have some genuine feelings for Eve that are definitely conflicting with his goal of getting rid of her.”

As fans know, Brady never stays single for very long. He is an addict and one of the things he finds comfort in is women. It is only a matter of time before his true feelings about Eve become obvious. However, Victor won’t be very happy about it. In fact, expect the Kiriakis patriarch to become concerned about Brady getting too close to Eve.

“He finds himself drawn to her, as opposed to wanting to push her out, and that’s going to be a problem. He’s definitely not in a good place to make good decisions.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Victor won’t be the only one wondering about Brady and Eve’s relationship. Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) will also have questions about Brady’s heart.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.