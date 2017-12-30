Catelynn Lowell Returns Home After Six Weeks In Rehab, ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tweets About Leaving Rehab

Catelynn Lowell has had a rough couple of years. She recently returned to rehab to get help for her anxiety and depression. Lowell has been battling mental health issues for several years, but they amplified after having her second child, Novalee Reign. Tyler Baltierra has remained by his wife’s side as she battles her demons, taking on the responsibility of a single parent while Catelynn is away getting the help she needs.

Six weeks ago, Catelynn Lowell checked into rehab. She made the decision to get help before things got any worse. This is her second rehab stint in recent years, and this time, she was gone six weeks. Lowell missed Thanksgiving and Christmas with her family. She wanted to finish her treatment so that when it was time to come home, she would be at her best. According to In Touch Weekly, Catelynn Lowell will arrive home in Michigan today. The Teen Mom OG star tweeted that she would be coming home yesterday, which means she will be able to ring in the new year with her husband and daughter.

It has been several years since Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra joined the MTV family. They were featured on 16 & Pregnant and subsequently Teen Mom. Their story captivated audiences as they chose to give their first-born daughter up for adoption. Catelynn and Tyler were raw with their story and emotions, and it resonated with people everywhere. They have often been called the “favorite” Teen Mom couple by fans who have followed their love story. Both Lowell and Baltierra have struggled with their decision to give up their daughter, which hasn’t been easy.

A lot has changed for Catelynn Lowell over the years. She gave up her daughter when she was just a teen, but now, she is a married mother of one. Lowell has battled mental health issues for years, and she continues to speak openly about it despite the harsh judgments she has received. Catelynn has a self-awareness many wish they had, which has helped her battle her demons. Now, she is on her way home to be with her family as they celebrate new beginnings coming in 2018.