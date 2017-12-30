Activist Erica Garner Dead At 27, Just Days After Suffering Heart Attack

Erica Garner has died just days after suffering a heart attack. Garner’s Twitter account has been keeping her friends and supporters updated about her condition over the last few days. It was reported that Garner suffered major brain damage due to lack of oxygen while in cardiac arrest. She was placed in a medically induced coma while medical professionals treated her.

According to Garner’s mother, Erica Garner’s heart attack was triggered by an asthma attack. The 27-year old gave birth to a baby boy in August. Soon after, she suffered her first heart attack according to NBC News. Soon after, Erica learned that she had an enlarged heart.

“Erica the world loves you. I love you. I am glad you came into our lives. May you find the peace in the next life that you deserved while you were here. I will always love you my sister. love you,” Erica Garner’s official Twitter account tweeted. “She passed away this morning. The reports are real. We didn’t deserve her.”

Another tweet read, “When you report this you remember she was human: mother, daughter, sister, aunt. Her heart was bigger than the world. It really really was. She cared when most people wouldn’t have. She was good. She only pursued right, no matter what. No one gave her justice.”

The account also warned not to donate to any GoFundMe accounts or anything else that hasn’t been shared by them. There will be a fund started in the near future that will collect money intended to take care of Erica’s children. They also asked that anyone that has photos of Erica to please share them.

Our dear sister, Erica Garner (@es_snipes) has passed away this morning. She was 27. Rest, queen. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/gykBEDbhAL — Free Black Man (@Delo_Taylor) December 30, 2017

Garner became a social justice activist after her father died during an arrest in New York City in 2014. Erica made it her life’s work to protest the treatment of her father and many other Black Americans by police.

Eric Garner infamously died during an arrest by Staten Island officers. The line “I can’t breathe” was made famous when those protesting his death and his treatment by police officers turned it into a popular chant at rallies. Erica stepped up and became one of the most prominent activists after her father’s death. When asked when she would stop marching she wrote, “He was my father, I will always march.”