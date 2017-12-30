‘The Challenge: Vendettas’ Spoilers: Meet The Season 31 Cast

MTV is bringing fans a new season of The Challenge, as The Challenge: Vendettas is set to premiere in a few days. This is Season 31 of The Challenge on MTV and this season is bringing some new faces into the cast, like Natalie Negrotti and Victor Arroyo from Big Brother 18. Check out The Challenge: Vendettas cast below in our spoilers.

For this new season, 28 contestants will be making their way to Spain to compete for a “final prize that has the potential to exceed $500,000,” according to Entertainment Weekly. Each of the challengers have some kind of “personal vendetta” to pursue against one another. This means the drama will be high on The Challenge Season 31.

According to Entertainment Weekly, there will only be one winner this season. In a press release from MTV, they stated each contestant will have their own individual bank account. The winner of each challenge will get money added into their own account. Each time a player is eliminated, “their money is added to the final prize pot.”

One of the twists this season are called “grenades.” MTV stated these “will be awarded to players surviving grueling elimination rounds, giving them a chance to get back at anyone else in the house they may have a vendetta against.” These grenades can include stealing their entire bank account or no sleep the night before a challenge.

This will surely bring some major drama to the season. As far as The Challenge: Vendettas cast goes, here are the 28 players competing for that final prize.

Alicia Wright (Original series: Are You the One? season 5; rookie)

(Original series: Are You the One? season 5; rookie) Brad Fiorenza (Original series: 2004’s The Real World: San Diego; last Challenge: 2010’s Cutthroat)

(Original series: 2004’s The Real World: San Diego; last Challenge: 2010’s Cutthroat) Britni Thornton (Original series: Are You the One? season 3; last Challenge: Dirty 30)

(Original series: Are You the One? season 3; last Challenge: Dirty 30) Cara Maria Sorbello (Original series: Fresh Meat II; last Challenge: Dirty 30)

(Original series: Fresh Meat II; last Challenge: Dirty 30) Cory Wharton (Original series: The Real World: Ex-Plosion; last Challenge: Champs vs Stars)

(Original series: The Real World: Ex-Plosion; last Challenge: Champs vs Stars) Devin Walker (Original series: Are You the One? season 3; last Challenge: Dirty 30)

(Original series: Are You the One? season 3; last Challenge: Dirty 30) Eddie Williams (Original series: Are You the One? season 5; rookie)

(Original series: Are You the One? season 5; rookie) Jemmye Carroll (Original series: 2010’s The Real World: New Orleans; last Challenge: Dirty 30)

(Original series: 2010’s The Real World: New Orleans; last Challenge: Dirty 30) Johnny Bananas (Original series: The Real World: Key West; last Challenge: Champs vs Stars)

(Original series: The Real World: Key West; last Challenge: Champs vs Stars) Joss Mooney (Original series: MTV U.K.’s Ex on the Beach; rookie)

(Original series: MTV U.K.’s Ex on the Beach; rookie) Kailah Casillas (Original series: The Real World: Go Big or Go Home; last Challenge: Dirty 30)

(Original series: The Real World: Go Big or Go Home; last Challenge: Dirty 30) Kam Williams (Original series: Are You the One? season 5; rookie)

(Original series: Are You the One? season 5; rookie) Kayleigh Morris (Original series: MTV U.K.’s Ex on the Beach; rookie)

(Original series: MTV U.K.’s Ex on the Beach; rookie) Kyle Christie (Original series: MTV U.K.’s Geordie Shore; rookie)

(Original series: MTV U.K.’s Geordie Shore; rookie) Leroy Garrett (Original series: 2011’s The Real World: Las Vegas; last Challenge: Dirty 30)

(Original series: 2011’s The Real World: Las Vegas; last Challenge: Dirty 30) Marie Roda (Original series: The Real World: St. Thomas; last Challenge: Dirty 30)

(Original series: The Real World: St. Thomas; last Challenge: Dirty 30) Melissa Reeves (Original series: MTV U.K.’s Ex on the Beach; rookie)

(Original series: MTV U.K.’s Ex on the Beach; rookie) Natalie Negrotti (Original series: Big Brother 18; rookie)

(Original series: Big Brother 18; rookie) Nelson Thomas (Original series: Are You the One? season 3; last Challenge: Dirty 30)

(Original series: Are You the One? season 3; last Challenge: Dirty 30) Nicole Ramos (Original series: Battle of the Bloodlines; last Challenge: Dirty 30)

(Original series: Battle of the Bloodlines; last Challenge: Dirty 30) Nicole Zanatta (Original series: The Real World: Skeletons; last Challenge: Invasion of the Champions)

(Original series: The Real World: Skeletons; last Challenge: Invasion of the Champions) Rogan O’Connor (Original series: MTV U.K.’s Ex on the Beach; rookie)

(Original series: MTV U.K.’s Ex on the Beach; rookie) Shane Landrum (Original series: Road Rules: Campus Crawl; last Challenge: Invasion of the Champions)

(Original series: Road Rules: Campus Crawl; last Challenge: Invasion of the Champions) Sylvia Elsrode (Original series: The Real World: Skeletons; last Challenge: Invasion of the Champions)

(Original series: The Real World: Skeletons; last Challenge: Invasion of the Champions) Tony Raines (Original series: The Real World: Skeletons; last Challenge: Dirty 30)

(Original series: The Real World: Skeletons; last Challenge: Dirty 30) Veronica Portillo (Original series: Road Rules: Semester at Sea; last Challenge: Dirty 30)

(Original series: Road Rules: Semester at Sea; last Challenge: Dirty 30) Victor Arroyo (Original series: Big Brother 18; rookie)

(Original series: Big Brother 18; rookie) Zach Nicols (Original series: 2011’s The Real World: San Diego; last Challenge: Champs vs Stars)

When they ask you how big your hit list is ???? #TheChallengeVendettas premieres Tuesday, January 2 at 9/8c! @MTVCoryWharton https://t.co/8vURIBazxK pic.twitter.com/rsrahCfLJU — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) December 28, 2017

The Challenge: Vendettas premieres on January 2 at 9/8c on MTV.