Will Blake Shelton Finally Propose To Gwen Stefani In 2018?

It’s hard to believe, but Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have already been dating for over two years. Although their romance is still going strong, the couple has yet to announce their plans to exchange vows. Will Shelton finally pop the big question in 2018 and take his relationship to the next level?

Inside Stefani’s Perfect Christmas

According to Hollywood Life, Shelton and Stefani shared a special Christmas together. Along with her three boys — Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo — Stefani and Shelton enjoyed a holiday dinner, baked cookies with each other, and had a great time opening gifts. Shelton even played the role of Santa for her younger sons. With everything going perfectly at the end of the year, an insider claims that Stefani’s love for the country crooner is at an all-time high, and that’s saying a lot.

“Gwen has never been more attracted to Blake than she is right now, the connection between them just keeps getting better,” the source explained. “She didn’t think she could love him any more than she already did but then he pulled a total Super Dad for her kids on Christmas.”

Shelton Becomes A Dad Over The Weekend

Shelton came up huge for Stefani this Christmas, especially considering how the boys’ dad, Gave Rossdale, couldn’t make it. The source revealed that Rossdale had to spend the holidays in England. Luckily, Shelton was there to save the day and apparently did a great job as the boys’ father figure.

Not only did he get up with them on Christmas morning, but he prepared a neat treasure hunt that all three boys loved. According to TMZ, Shelton also attended a Christmas Eve church service with Stefani and the boys. The family was spotted entering the church Sunday morning and looked happier than ever.

Stefani Has High Hopes For 2018

Stefani has had an incredible year. Not only is her romance with Shelton stronger than ever, but she also had a lot of success with her latest album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas. With another year behind her, Stefani can’t wait to see what 2018 has in store. Although Stefani is thankful for a lot of different things, she is most excited to make more family memories with Shelton and her sons. If the country star proposes to Stefani next year, then they’ll have plenty of time for that and more. In the meantime, fans can rest assured that they’ll keep seeing a lot of Shelton and Stefani.

Will Shelton Propose Next Year?

After spending Christmas together in Los Angeles, the Daily Mail reported that Stefani and Shelton headed to his ranch to ring in the New Year country style. Stefani shared a few photos of the festivities on social media, including her boys hiking in the woods in search of the perfect tree to cut down and burn.

By the looks of things, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton couldn’t be happier with how things are going. Whether or not their romance leads to a proposal, of course, is another matter, but things are definitely headed in that direction.