‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers Two Weeks Ahead: Theo Faces Complications, Vivian’s Secret Partner Revealed

Days Of Our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead reveal things will continue to be intense in Salem. The danger for Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) is not over yet. Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) comforts Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan). Vivian Alamain’s (Louise Sorel) secret partner is revealed and Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) is concerned about two people. Finally, Abigail (Marci Miller) gets quite a shock when she sees a bit too much of Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher).

Salem witnessed a Christmas miracle when Theo woke up from his coma. Even though his health seems to be improving, things are going to take a turn for the worst. According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Theo will face complications. Of course, Claire will be upset, which leads to her leaning on Tripp.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also reveal Vivian Alamain’s secret partner will be revealed. There are a lot of theories, but it must be a DiMera. After all, someone from the inside must have given her access so she could RSVP to the New Year’s Eve party. Many fans are speculating that it might be Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). If this is accurate, then he isn’t as reformed as people thought.

It has also been teased by head writer Ron Carlivati that Andre gets involved in a scheme. It will result in Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) questioning if they were wrong to trust Andre.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from SoapCentral reveal Victor will be worried about Brady and Eve’s involvement. Even though Brady’s plan seems to be working, there will be complications. As usual, Brady is beginning to fall for a woman. This time, it is the Kiriakis widow.

As for Abigail, she will see a little too much of Stefan DiMera. What makes this even more awkward is that Tyler Christopher’s character will develop a crush on Chad’s wife. This will only deepen the rivalry between the brothers. Stefan is already trying to take over Chad’s home and business. Will he try to take his wife, as well?

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.