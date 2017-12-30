Many fans are now thrilled for the imminent return of NCIS Season 15. Spoilers have it that the famous American action police procedural television series is preparing many surprises for its avid viewers next year. However, recent reports suggest that devoted supporters of the show should also expect more twists and turns in the upcoming new episodes.

CarterMatt suggests that there is a tension brewing between special agents Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama). The news outlet shares that the two NCIS members could possibly have a fight if Nick continues defying the rules and standards set on their operations. For starters, Leroy is known to be a very abiding team leader, who always sticks to the guidelines.

It was also claimed that Nick Torres could face penances if he would not stop violating Leroy Jethro Gibb’s protocols. The same entertainment website suggests that the upcoming NCIS Season 15 Episode 11 titled “High Tide” would feature the character of Wilmer Valderrama working together with Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham). The two agents would pretend criminals.

The official synopsis of NCIS Season 15 Episode 11 states that the NCIS team would try to hunt down all the people involved in an illegal drug-trade happening in the Norfolk civilian marina. It remains to be seen if Leroy Jethro Gibbs and his team would be able to successfully solve the crime. Devoted followers of the show should also watch how Nick and Ellie would pull off their plans.

Meanwhile, an unnamed source told Radar Online that Mark Harmon could possibly be the main reason why Pauley Perrette is leaving the show. The anonymous insider claimed that the husband of Pam Dawber brings his dog on the set of NCIS Season 15. The 48-year-old American actress, reportedly, thinks that Mark should stop doing it as he is “putting people in danger.”

The tipster said that Pauley Perrette expressed her concerns to the management. However, the NCIS Season 15 execs allegedly “refused to bend” and “agreed to film her and Mark separately.” It was reported that the management made sure that the civil rights advocate would only film when Mark Harmon is not around.

While these speculations could be true, it is important to note that CBS has yet to confirm or deny these claims. Therefore, avid followers of the Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette should take these unverified claims lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for more news and updates about NCIS Season 15!