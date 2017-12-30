Matt Lauer Turns 60: Former ‘Today’ Co-Anchor Celebrates Milestone Birthday After Worst Year Of His Career

Matt Lauer turns 60 years old on December 30, but the celebration will likely be much more low key than his previous birthdays. Lauer, who was fired from his 20-year post on the Today show amid allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior and harassment, ended his year on a much lower note than he started it. In January, Matt Lauer’s colleagues toasted his 20th anniversary on the NBC morning show just one week after he turned 59. At the time, Lauer also signed a two-year contract extension with NBC.

“Let’s raise a glass to Matt, the absolute class act in broadcasting, a once-in-a-generation talent, and a person I love and adore,” Lauer’s co-host Savannah Guthrie said, according to Adweek. “We all love this show deep in our hearts, and no one has carried it better than you.”

A decade ago, Matt Lauer’s 50th birthday was celebrated by his Today show colleagues with then co-host Ann Curry leading the tributes to the popular newsman. Recorded birthday greetings came from everyone from Julia Roberts to George Bush, with Lauer’s former co-host Kate Couric even making a cameo. In addition to the video tribute, a gigantic cake was wheeled out for Matt Lauer, as well as a supersized AARP membership card.

On happier birthdays, Matt even received birthday greetings from the Today show’s resident puppy, Charlie. Lauer and the pup used to hang out in Studio 1A almost every morning before the live show started.

Matt Lauer’s 60th birthday comes on the same day as his former co-host Meredith Vieira, who turned 64 this Dec. 30. The official Today show Instagram page posted birthday greetings to Meredith Vieira, but, not surprisingly the show didn’t extend a birthday message to Matt Lauer.

Happy birthday to Meredith Vieira! #todayshow A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on Dec 30, 2017 at 5:48am PST

It’s unclear how Matt Lauer will celebrate his 60th, but the disgraced newsman probably isn’t spending his milestone day with his wife, Annette Roque. Amid multiple allegations that her husband of 19 years cheated on her with female colleagues ding his long reign at NBC, Roque is reportedly in divorce mode.

Matt Lauer and his wife were recently spotted at their horse training facility Bright Side Farm where they arrived separately to watch their teen daughter ride. Annette, who was not reportedly wearing her wedding ring, arrived ahead of her estranged husband, who was later seen entering the barn alone. Lauer then left ahead of his wife family and headed back into town, according to the Daily Mail. Matt Lauer did reportedly spend the Christmas holiday with his wife and two kids at their $36.5 million Hamptons compound, but when it comes to his birthday, it’s safe to say Matt’s wife probably isn’t planning a surprise birthday bash in his honor.