Clinton Talking Points To Prince Saud al-Faisal Among Abedin’s Documents Found On Anthony Weiner’s Laptop

The U.S. State Department released a number of emails from longtime Clinton aide Huma Abedin on Friday. The feds discovered the emails on Abedin’s husband Anthony Weiner’s laptop. At least five of the emails were marked as classified. Judicial Watch fought for the release of the documents, but many were highly redacted due to their classified and confidential nature. Judicial Watch released 45 pages of emails previously unseen by the public.

Among the emails on Weiner’s laptop was reportedly a list of talking points for Hillary Clinton, serving as Secretary of State under President Obama at the time. The email of talking points was dated Nov. 25, 2010, and addressed to “Anthony Campaign,” an email address that reportedly belongs to Anthony Weiner, according to the New York Post. Oddly, the email addressed to “Anthony Campaign” contained talking points prepping Clinton for a call to Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal. Clinton was to warn him about sensitive information that had been leaked to WikiLeaks by former intelligence officer formerly named Bradley Manning.

Clinton was to tell the former Foreign Minister that she deeply regrets the “likely upcoming WikiLeaks disclosure.” She was to inform Prince Saud al- Faisal that the leak was the result of “an illegal act in which a fully cleared intelligence officer stole information and gave it to a website.” She was to promise him that the “person responsible will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal in 2015. Brendan Smialowski / Ap Images

Then, Clinton was to divulge the information that she anticipated would be released.

“This is the kind of information we fear may be released: details of private conversations with your government on Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan.”

The Guardian reported in 2013 that one of “the most dramatic” pieces of information leaked by Manning showed that King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia repeatedly encouraged the United States to attack Iran. He was recorded as having “frequently exhorted the US to attack Iran” to put an end to its nuclear weapons program, one of the cables reportedly stated.

Manning, a transgender woman, was arrested as Bradley Manning May 27, 2010, by military authorities, months before the email of Clinton talking points was sent to the email address allegedly belonging to Weiner. Manning was convicted and sentenced to 35 years in prison under the Espionage Act in 2013. On January 17, 2017, President Obama commuted Chelsea Manning’s sentence to just under seven years of confinement, and she was released.