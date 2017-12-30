Trouble In The Palace? Prince Charles And Camilla Parker Bowles Reportedly Sleep In Separate Bedrooms

Prince Charles may have his eyes set on the throne as first in line to the crown, but he might want to fix his marriage first. Inside sources claim that Charles’ marriage with Camilla Parker Bowles isn’t what is seems and that the two might be on the verge of a shocking split. Are Charles and Camilla having marital problems?

Charles And Camilla Sleep In Separate Rooms

According to Daily Star, the Prince of Wales actually sleeps in a separate bedroom at the couple’s home in London. Charles has a room that is decorated according to his liking and Camilla the same. They even have a third bedroom that they use whenever they want to cuddle with each other. Royal insiders claim that this arrangement has kept Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall together all of these years, though it is an odd way of going about marriage.

“His Royal Highness has a room with a double bed, decorated to his own taste, then Camilla has her own room with a double bed, decorated just the way she likes it,” the insider revealed.

Inside Charles And Camilla’s Love Story

Charles and Camilla have known each other since they were young. Although they dated for a while, Charles went on to marry Princess Diana while Camilla settled with Andrew Parker Bowles. The pair had a highly publicized affair that led to their respective divorces.

They eventually tied the knot in 2005 and currently live in Clarence House in London. Charles plans on remaining at Clarence House even after he becomes King of England, which means the couple’s living arrangement won’t change once he inherits the crown.

Will Charles Become King In The Near Future?

Charles is currently first in line to the throne and will become King of England once Queen Elizabeth II abdicates or dies. Elizabeth has made no indication that she will retire from her royal duties and Charles might have to wait a long time before his dreams of sitting on the throne become a reality.

Elizabeth’s mother lived until the ripe old age of 101. If Elizabeth follows suit, then Charles could be close to 80-years-old when he takes the crown. The oldest man to inherit the throne in British history was King Edward VII, who took over at the age of 59 following Queen Victoria’s death at the turn of the century.

Elizabeth Might Retire In 2018

Although it appears like Elizabeth intends to rule until her death, there is a small possibility that she may retire in 2018. According to Newsweek, Elizabeth has been delegating a lot of her royal duties to Charles in recent years. In fact, Charles has attended more and more royal events by himself while Elizabeth has taken a step back from the limelight.

For example, Charles was present for the Remembrance Day ceremony this year, an event that Elizabeth usually attends. With Elizabeth reaching 92 next year, she might finally step away and pass the crown down to Charles.

Prince Charles has not commented on Queen Elizabeth’s plans. In her Christmas Day speech, People reports that Elizabeth mentioned the importance of spending time with family, which many fans took as a hint that she’s getting ready to retire.