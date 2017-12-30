Former Countess Luann de Lesseps and her ex, Alexandre de Lesseps have been divorced for almost ten years, but Count Alexandre (reportedly Alex to his friends) still is sharing his thoughts on Luann using his last name, that is, if she is going to continue embarrassing his family. After RHONY Luann de Lesseps married Tom D’Agostino last year she gave up the right to use the title Countess (the title can now go to his current wife) but she changed her last name from D’Agostino back to de Lesseps when she and Tom split this summer.

Luann de Lesseps’ Ex Count Alexandre de Lesseps Is Not Happy

And Count Alexandre de Lesseps has a point as over the last week, RHONY Luann de Lesseps has drawn unwanted attention to the de Lesseps family name. Luann de Lesseps was arrested after a drunken assault on a police officer in Palm Beach after she mistakenly got in bed in the wrong hotel room, and then refused to leave.

Soon after, RHONY Luann de Lesseps agreed to go to rehab, but not before friends of Tom D’Agostino threw some fuel on the fire, saying that it was this kind of wild, drunken behavior which doomed their marriage.

“Tom left her for this reason because she was so violent. She used to punch, kick and scratch him. And in public. It doesn’t surprise me, especially when she drinks. And boy does she like to drink. She clearly has a problem.”

To cap it off, when the police rounded up Luann de Lesseps, she was in bed with a younger man in the wrong hotel room.

Count Alexandre de Lesseps Wants Luann To Pick Another Last Name

According to PageSix, Count Alexandre de Lesseps wasn’t thrilled that RHONY Luann de Lesseps returned to using his family’s name when she split with Tom D’Agostino. Count Alexandre de Lesseps the French-born aristocrat whose family name is tied to the Suez and Panama Canal construction, is said to be following Luann de Lesseps’ latest chapter closely and with embarrassment. Alexandre de Lesseps wants Luann to stop using his last name in light of this kind of drunken behavior.

Count Alexandre de Lesseps is telling people that he is “mortified and ashamed.”

“He told her she is ruining the family name and should drop it if she’s continuing to act like this… He is watching from abroad and is totally embarrassed.”

Soon after the news broke that RHONY Luann de Lesseps had been arrested involving drunken behavior that included reportedly escaping from her handcuffs, she issued a mea culpa to anyone she might have offended.

“I am truly embarrassed. I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life-changing event. Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions.”

We now know that this apology was at least partially aimed at Count Alexandre de Lesseps.

For Now, RHONY Is Headed To Rehab

Bravo and RHONY have stated that they have no plans to fire Luann de Lesseps from the show, but it’s unclear what the rift with Count Alexandre de Lesseps means to Luann de Lesseps’ future financially or otherwise, says Daily Mail. For now, RHONY Luann de Lesseps says she is hoping that something positive comes out of this embarrassing situation.

Count Alexandre de Lesseps and Luann de Lesseps have two children together, Victoria and Noel de Lesseps. RHONY Luann de Lesseps is due back in court in Palm Beach on January 25th, 2018, and it’s unclear when and where she plans to go to rehab, and if the arrest of Luann de Lesseps will be a part of the next season of RHONY.