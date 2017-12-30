Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Romance Appears Catchy As Folks ‘Freak Out’ Over Photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to be ringing in a new era for the royal family when it comes to public displays of affection or PDA. How the royal family expresses their love for one another while in a relationship has been thrust into the spotlight in the last year starting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s romance. At the same time, popular Netflix show The Crown is offering a bird’s eye view of the royals and their romances from years gone by, and it is quite the contrast.

Prince Harry and Meghan appear very comfortable when out and about with their PDA as Meghan is seen on several occasions cuddling up to Prince Harry’s shoulder. They are often arm in arm or holding hands when out in public. Even as newlyweds, Prince William and Kate Middleton were quite stoic in public when it came to showing affection for one another. They are rarely seen doing much more than walking or standing side by side.

A picture that went viral over the holidays, which was taken by a woman in the crowd, is going through another viral phrase after folks spotted what Kate and William are doing in the photo. The viral picture of Prince William, Kate, Prince Harry, and Meghan’s Christmas walk to the church was snapped by a single mother in the crowd and not a photographer, as described in a previous Inquisitr article.

Earlier this month, the Huffington Post pointed out the contrast between Meghan and Harry, who are so affectionate in public, and Kate and William, who are rarely seen holding hands. With that said, the tide has changed and the people have taken notice.

Am here and just took this great pic!!!! pic.twitter.com/nZjiNWhKhe — Karen Anvil (@Anvilius) December 25, 2017

Something new has people “freaking out” today when it comes to that picture that went viral showing Kate, Meghan, William, and Harry walking from church services on Christmas Day, according to Pop Sugar. There was no surprise that Meghan and Prince Harry were arm and arm while walking along the path that led to the church, but there was a surprise when royal watchers spotted Prince William and Kate holding hands.

This is something that is very rarely seen by the public and because of this, Pop Sugar reports this picture has “everybody freaking out.” Some people across social media sites believe that there’s romance in the air and it is “catchy.”

This isn’t the first time someone from the royal family has swayed from tradition this year to demonstrate a little romance for the public. Another incident from a royal who is traditionally very private about her relationship had people taking notice as well. That would be Queen Elizabeth herself, who offered up terms of endearment for her husband of 70 years, Prince Philip.

It was during her televised Christmas message, with not one, but two photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prominently displayed on the table next to her. The headlines blared, “Queen gushes over Prince Philip” with her adoring words describing the Prince. While “gushes” might be too strong of a word to describe the Queen’s verbalized thoughts, there was no doubt about her paying a bit of a romantic tribute to her husband of seven decades, which is described in a previous Inquisitr article.

Some believe that Meghan and Harry have spread a little bit of romance throughout the royal family as Kate and William and even the Queen swayed away from their traditional ways when showing just a wee bit of a public display of affection in both physical and verbal form this holiday season. While the Netflix show, The Crown, is reportedly depicting the early years of royal life for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, they do take liberties to make the show more exciting, reports People Magazine.

The very private relationship that is shown to the public when it comes to the Queen and Prince Philip is pretty much on the mark. They didn’t show any public displays of affection back then and they still don’t today. The Queen’s Christmas speech didn’t go overboard when paying tribute to her husband, but it was a nice shout-out for the Prince.

“Even Prince Philip has decided it’s time to slow down a little, having, as he economically put it, done his bit. But I know his support and unique sense of humor will remain strong as ever as we enjoy spending Christmas with our family, and look forward to welcoming new members into it next year.”

There appears to still be a strong unity between the two as seen in the words the Queen passed along in her tribute to Prince Philip, which many of the reports cite online. Many commenting on this speech describe these words as a “romantic gesture” on the Queen’s part as a “shout-out” to her husband of 70 years.