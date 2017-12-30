Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Huge Baby Bump In Sweet Photo With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend may only have confirmed they’re expecting their second baby just over a month ago, but the star is already sporting a pretty big baby bump – and she certainly isn’t afraid to show it off. Chrissy posted a sweet family mirror selfie of her growing middle to Snapchat this week, where she asked how her middle had grown so big so fast.

People reported that Teigen shared the sweet photo with the singer while the two were visiting a department store in Japan this week, where she posed to the side to show just how big her baby bump already is.

Wearing a dark blue woolly hat, black heeled boots, and a green trench coat, Chrissy shared the sweet photo of her growing midsection with her fans and joked about the fact that their baby is already getting so large.

“How so big so fast?” the star asked her followers in the snap’s caption via the app, adding three pretty distressed emojis to her upload.

The Sports Illustrated model stood as she snapped the photo while John looked on as he sat down outside the changing rooms in the Japanese store. Teigen appeared to be trying on some new outfits in the Asian country, likely to accommodate her expanding bump.

The couple, who married in 2013, is thought to be spending some time together in Tokyo this week, just one month after they announced to the world that they’ll be giving 1-year-old daughter Luna Legend a sibling in 2018.

Teigen previously showed off her bare bump on Snapchat earlier this month, giving fans a glimpse at how big her baby is already getting in a video uploaded on December 12.

Per Us Weekly, Chrissy had her bare bump on full display in the video uploaded to her account before Christmas, where she joked about how large she looks from the side.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

“It doesn’t look like anything from here,” she said while standing face on to the camera, before then turning to the side and telling fans, “But then you go there.”

Teigen and Legend confirmed that they were expecting their second child in an adorable video posted to Chrissy’s Instagram on November 21, where the model let their daughter do the big reveal as she asked 19-month-old Luna what was in her belly.

“Luna, what’s in here?” the soon-to-be mom of two asked in the clip while pointing to her tummy, to which the toddler sweetly replied, “Baby!”

it's john's! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

Chrissy then jokingly captioned the sweet video with her daughter, which has been viewed more than 7 million times since it was posted last month, “It’s John’s!”

Teigen has continued to share the progress of how her baby bump is growing on social media ever since, admitting last month while sharing one of the first snaps of her middle that everyone she told in person that she and Legend were about to become parents again admitted that they already knew.

“Very excited to not have to hide this anymore,” Chrissy wrote alongside a photo of herself showing off her midsection in a tight black dress. “Everyone I told first was like ‘uh yeah we knew thanks.'”