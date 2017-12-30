‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Christian Goes Missing, Sharon Slaps Abby

Young and the Restless spoilers tease Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will start the year fearing she lost a child forever. Meanwhile, Sharon will show people she will not be bullied.

Christian Goes Missing

In an upcoming episode of the Young and the Restless, Chelsea will go to the athletic club with Christian (Jude and Ozzy McGuigen) and Connor (Gunner and Ryder Gadbois). The kids will have a fun time up until something catches Chelsea’s attention. While Chelsea’s attention is elsewhere, Christian will disappear.

Spoilers tease Chelsea will look for the child thinking the young boy wandered off somewhere. Chelsea will look for Christian all over the place, and ask for assistance from the staff. However, there will be no sign of Christian anywhere. This is when Chelsea will start to feel fear. She doesn’t want to think something sinister happened to the child, and she will try her best to entertain thoughts that the child has been abducted.

Nick Blames Chelsea

Chelsea will feel she can’t handle Christian’s disappearance by herself, and the Young and the Restless spoilers reveal she will ask for Nick’s assistance. News of the boy’s disappearance will make Nick see red. His first thought is that the child has been abducted, and he can’t help but put the blame on Chelsea for being careless.

Christian’s disappearance will be one of the biggest challenges for Chick in the upcoming year. No matter how strong the bond between Nick and Chelsea is, Christian’s disappearance will unmistakably cause an irreparable rift unless they locate the child soon.

Sharon’s Next Move

Next week, spoilers tease Nick won’t just sit still and keep quiet about the kiss he witnessed. He will be honest with Sharon and reveal what Scott has been up to behind his back. Of course, Sharon will not let things go easily. She will hunt Abby, and there will be a heated exchange between the two.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease Sharon will slap Abby. Sharon will certainly keep tabs on Abby, and Scott’s cheating partner needs to be on the lookout for Sharon’s wrath. Meanwhile, Scott will also deal with Sharon’s wrath. Spoilers tease Sharon will pour something gloppy on Scott’s head. Given how betrayed Sharon feels, there might be more to her anger and Scott needs to act accordingly. Young and the Restless spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry tease Sharon will show everyone she’s not the kind of girl they can mess with easily.