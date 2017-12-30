Four Charged For Rape And Torture Of 16-Year-Old Girl, Fifth Person Still On The Run

Four people are now facing charges after a 16-year-old was found strapped to a chair by duct tape with hair shaved off and burnt using cigarettes.

According to Massachusetts Live, the girl was drugged before the four suspects raped her. The Worcester Central District Court released a statement saying the crime happened in Auburn.

The police arrested Krystal Lugo, her 19-year-old brother Christopher Lugo, Yariel Torres-Abee, and 19-year-old Yuleny Ortiz, according to NECN. All of them were charged with kidnapping, while Krystal Lugo’s case included assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and larceny under $250. Her brother Christopher Lugo was charged with rape using a drug to confine.

The police believe the crime was related to an unverified accident.

Two men previously barged into Lugo’s house and entered using the terrace. They confronted Christopher and there were three shots fired that night. The authorities said that purpose of the home invasion was to steal marijuana. So far, the family has yet to confirm the invasion story.

The 16-year-old was targeted because the suspects believed she was linked with the two men who went to their Auburn home. This was the main motive of the suspects for targeting the victim who now remains anonymous.

Krystal Lugo defended their case saying she was scared for the life of her 2-year-old child when the invasion happened. She claimed the girl was the one who set up the home invasion, per a Mass Live report.

The girl was found in the Auburn home where two of the suspects lived. snorkulencija / iStock

To get information, the suspects confronted the girl and confined her to a chair using duct tape. The victim said Krystal took her cell phone then kicked and punched her while her collarbone area was being burnt with cigarettes by a girl named “Katie.”

The police said the victim was also abused using a machete. Krystal Lugo reportedly ordered the crew to press it harder against her neck if she lied. It was not revealed who was holding the machete during the incident.

A bag of hair was also found at the crime scene as well as multiple discarded condoms.

The police will reportedly reveal the other people who were present in the Auburn house once the investigation concludes.

The suspects are being held without bail because of the extremity of the case until their hearing next Tuesday.