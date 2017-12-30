‘Fixer Upper’ Fans Aren’t Happy With Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Home Collection For Delivering ‘Broken’ Items

Fixer Upper’s Chip and Joanna Gaines are under fire for allegedly selling broken items from Hearth & Hand, their new home collection at Target. Many customers, who are fans of the couple’s mega-hit home renovation show, have posted photos as evidence that their orders came with either broken parts or missing certain pieces.

Radar Online compiled several complaints posted on Twitter by disappointed fans. One customer shared a photo of her entire order, still in its packaging, all broken up into pieces.

“When you order new Hearth and Hand surf from Target and your entire order arrived broken,” the dismayed fan wrote.

Sadly, many of the items were purchased in time for Christmas, as they were meant to be given as gifts for family and friends. One parent bought a tool bench for his 3-year-old, but the item arrived with “missing holes and pieces cut to the wrong size.” The same complaint happened to other customers, who also posted photos to show their disappointment.

Another customer narrated how she tried to have a Hearth & Hand butter dish she ordered replaced, but it always came broken.

“I’ve been trying to get a butter dish arrive in one piece and they keep showing up broken!”

@target My order of Hearth and Hand dinnerware arrived and every piece was either broken or chipped. I will return to the store tonight. You're losing a lot of profit when your packagers aren't doing a good job wrapping items for shipment. — Mare (@broodcow) December 18, 2017

Chip and Joanna Gaines launched Hearth & Home, their first collaboration with Target, in November this year. The collection includes decor, kitchen accessories, and other home accessories that feature Chip and Joanna’s rustic chic style. It was met with much excitement because this is the first time Fixer Upper fans outside of Texas could get ahold of the couple’s signature items all over the country.

When Chip Gaines announced Hearth & Hands’ launch, he stated on their website that the collection is their way of helping their fans love their own homes. He also beamed with pride for wife Joanna, who designed all of the items together with Target.

“There’s no other way to say it, this stuff is gorgeous. It has been really fun to watch Jo rock and roll with Target’s top-notch design team…A lot of heart and soul has been poured into every last piece of Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, and I think people are going to be able to feel that.”

Within a month of its launch, Hearth & Home was so successful that Target easily ran out of stock. According to Country Living, fans began to resell Chip and Joanna Gaines’ products on eBay with huge markups.

Chip and Joanna Gaines have not issued a comment regarding their customers’ complaints. Despite the backlash, the Fixer Upper duo released their Hearth & Home spring collection on Dec. 26.

Meanwhile, Fixer Upper Season 5 is currently airing on HGTV. This will be the high-rating show’s last season, as Chip and Joanna have decided to lay low and focus on their growing children. Despite this, the couple is still busy expanding their Magnolia empire with other projects, including Chip’s diner and Joanna’s cookbook.