Meghan Markle’s First Curtsy To The Queen Was Wrong, Says Royal Butler Grant Harrold

Prince Harry’s betrothed, Meghan Markle, seems to be adjusting well to her new life as evident in her first Christmas Day church service with the royal family. However, things may not be as flawless as it seems — at least when it comes to her “wobbly” curtsy.

In a recent report by the Daily Mail, it has been revealed that Prince Harry’s fiancée made a subtle mistake during her first Christmas curtsy to the Queen.

Speaking with Good Morning Britain, famous royal butler Grant Harrold shared his thoughts on what actually went wrong with the American actress’s highly-anticipated greeting to Prince Harry’s grandmother.

The official etiquette expert of Britain claimed that Meghan Markle’s “wobbly” curtsy was not done properly. According to Harrold, the actress’s Christmas curtsy to Prince Harry’s grandmother was “too low.”

Apparently, the soon-to-be royal was bobbing too low when she greeted the Queen. Harrold explained that the proper way to curtsy is to put the right foot behind the left, then bobbing very gently.

The royal butler also joked that while it’s easy to be carried away by flapping the arms, it is something that should be avoided so as not to look like a “flightless bird.”

“What you should be doing, for a lady, is the right foot behind the left, and then it is a gentle bob. You keep the hands in because you’re not a penguin.”

With all eyes watching during the special event, the royal butler pointed out that nerves appeared to have gotten the better of the often confident 36-year-old celebrity. It was also worth noting that Meghan Markle’s mistake is understandable given that she’s still very new to the royal family and its traditions.

While Harrold found a mistake in the actress’s greeting to the Queen, he commended Duchess Catherine for her perfect curtsy. According to the royal butler, Prince William’s wife pulled off a polite curtsy by keeping her back straight and slightly bending her knee.

He also noted that Duchess Catherine didn’t bow her head, which is considered the proper way to do it.

Meanwhile, a recent report from People revealed that the Queen will soon update the order of precedence in the royal household after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding next year.

Apparently, the change will require the actress to curtsy to some members of the royal family. According to the outlet, the former Suits star must curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles.

She is also expected to curtsy to the Duke and Duchess Cambridge, Princess Anne, Princess Alexandra, and to Prince Andrew’s daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot on May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.