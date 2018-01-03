Caitriona Balfe Is Reportedly Engaged: ‘Outlander’ Fans Secretly Hoping It Is With Sam Heughan

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe is reportedly engaged, as an Australian journalist has accidentally announced news of the actress’ engagement through a social media post. The post has since been deleted, but many fans have been left scratching their heads on the authenticity of the claim and who her fiance is. Is Sam Heughan the lucky guy or is it someone else?

Outlander fans are currently in a meltdown following a post on Australian journalist Melissa Hoyer’s Instagram account. Per The Scottish Sun, the engagement announcement post came along with a photo of Hoyer next to Caitriona Balfe.

Hoyer stated that she was happy that she was able to meet Balfe, whom she described as the “gorgeous and newly engaged actress.” The Outlander actress has not yet officially commented on the engagement rumors, but many fans believe the authenticity of the post, especially since the post has been taken down after causing quite a stir among fans.

Many have started wondering whether Balfe is set to marry her Outlander co-star, Sam Heughan, since they have been involved in several dating rumors in the past. However, the publication notes that Balfe is currently dating Tony McGill, so if the actress is already engaged to anyone, then it would be with her current boyfriend.

Fans have long been hoping to see Heughan and Balfe together, as their onscreen chemistry in Outlander is undeniable. Both stars, however, have made it clear in the past that they have no romantic feelings for each other and are only good friends and co-stars.

Outlander is entering into its fourth season on Starz, which will be based on Diana Gabaldon’s fourth book entitled, Drums of Autumn. Balfe shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself having fun on set with Heughan to give fans some sort of relief from the so-called “Droughtlander” phase, reports Entertainment Weekly. Their onscreen and offscreen chemistry is one of the reasons fans are hooked into watching every episode of the show.

The Outlander Season 3 finale aired last December, which showed Balfe’s character, Claire, waking up by the beach and reuniting with Heughan’s Jamie. Both Balfe and Heughan have already begun filming for Season 4 and the Starz time travel series is expected to air new episodes in the coming months.