Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton Are Not Fighting Because Of Meghan Markle [Debunked]

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are apparently becoming “royal sisters,” and according to a tabloid report, their growing closeness has irked Kate Middleton’s little sister, Pippa Middleton. The report, however, has been debunked by a fact-checking site. It says that there is no truth in the tabloid’s story that claims that Pippa Middleton is jealous of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s friendship.

Life & Style recently claimed, citing a source, that Meghan Markle’s entry into the royal family has changed the dynamics between the Middleton sisters who used to talk to each other every day, the fact-checking site Gossip Cop reported.

Pippa Middleton reportedly feels “pushed out” of Kate Middleton’s life now that Meghan Markle “lives practically under the same roof as Kate at Kensington Palace,” the source said.

The report also quoted a source as saying that Pippa Middleton “confronted” Kate Middleton about her growing closeness with Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly “fought back,” telling her little sister that it was her “duty” to make the royal bride-to-be feel welcome. Pippa Middleton “likes” Meghan Markle, but does not want to lose her sister to Prince Harry’s fiancee, according to the source.

Pippa Middleton and Kate Middleton feuding because of Meghan Markle sounds a like a plot of a soap opera, and Gossip Cop rightly calls the Life & Style‘s report fake. The site quotes a source as saying that the report is “not true.” Moreover, the site says that the tabloid is trying to “manufacture” a “fake rift” between Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton.

It is not the first time that a tabloid has painted one of the Middleton sisters as insecure and jealous. Some tabloids continue to report that Kate Middleton envies Meghan Markle’s star power and fears that she would upstage her on the royal stage. And, earlier this year, rumors were swirling that Meghan Markle would not get an invitation to Pippa Middleton’s May (2017) wedding, as the Middleton sisters feared that she would end up stealing the limelight. The former Suits actress was not present at Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ church wedding, but it was not a no-show at all. She attended the couple’s wedding reception with Prince Harry.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Prince Harry told BBC Radio 4’s Today program that he and Meghan Markle stayed with Kate Middleton and Prince William during Christmas, according to the Guardian.

“We [Prince Harry and Meghan Markle] had great fun staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running round with the kids. Christmas was fantastic.”

Kate Middleton is set to welcome her third child with Prince William in April 2018, and because of that, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have apparently picked a date in May to get married. The royal couple will walk down the aisle on Saturday, May 19, 2018.