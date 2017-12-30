Mariah Carey Shows Off Amazing Weight Loss Before Her Much-Awaited New Year’s Eve Performance

Mariah Carey is looking gorgeous and super sexy a few days before she takes the stage in what is touted as her most significant performance of the year–her New Year’s Eve comeback! The 47-year-old singer is currently spending the holiday season in Aspen with her two children and boyfriend, 34-year-old dancer Bryan Tanaka.

Mariah documented her luxurious Christmas vacation on her Instagram page, posting several photos of how she spent her winter in style. In one of the photos, the “Hero” hitmaker posed by the fireplace, wearing a black rocker shirt and leggings. Many fans commented that this is Mariah’s best look in a long time, as she looked positively radiant and healthy. The diva’s fans also noted that their idol has shed a lot of pounds in time for her big comeback.

“Omg she’s so skinny!!! She’s gonna KILLLL IT on NYE!!” one fan wrote.

According to Radar Online, Mariah Carey was most recently spotted on a cowboy-themed date in Aspen with her new beau, where she proudly displayed her amazing weight loss despite being all bundled up in winter clothes. The pop icon wore a body-hugging set of black shirt and shorts, tights, and black leather jacket. She and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka donned matching black cowboy hats. According to the gossip site, the two went shopping and held hands in public the whole time.

Apreś-ski #MerryChristmas ????⛷❤️ A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 28, 2017 at 1:57am PST

Mariah met her handsome boyfriend when she hired him as a backup dancer for her “Adventures of Mimi Tour” back in 2006. They became a couple soon after her split from her billionaire fiancé James Packer in 2016.

Bryan will join Mariah Carey onstage once again for her upcoming New Year’s Eve performance, which will be her chance at redemption from last year’s lip-synching brouhaha.

It can be remembered that the Grammy-winning singer was slammed for her faulty live performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2016 in Times Square, New York. While the singer’s camp blamed technical issues and stated that Mariah wasn’t able to do a proper sound-check, many critics were saying that Mariah’s glory days were over.

Mariah Carey with backup dancer boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, during a performance at Madison Square Garden this year. Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images for imPRint

On Sunday, Mariah will return to prove her naysayers wrong. She will perform at the same moment as last year, just before the ball drops to welcome 2018 in Times Square. According to Page Six, Mariah Carey’s team is making sure that all technical aspects are covered prior to her number.

“Mariah Carey will be doing a full sound check before her New Year’s Eve performance to prevent another monstrous meltdown after last year’s lip-synching debacle.”

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest will air on Sunday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on ABC. Aside from Mariah Carey’s much-awaited performance, it will also feature other artists including Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello, and a live broadcast from Las Vegas by Britney Spears.